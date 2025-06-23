US government repeals ban on commercial supersonic passenger flights: 'Ready to write a new chapter'

While supersonic flights could effectively cut down on travel times and cultivate more innovation, there are major downsides.

A recent executive order from President Donald Trump looks to usher in a new age of supersonic flight in the United States. However, with the repeal of crucial aviation regulations, Americans may experience an increase in air and noise pollution.

What's happening?

On June 6, Trump signed an executive order to repeal a 52-year ban on civilian supersonic flights over land. Titled Leading the World in Supersonic Flight, the executive order focuses on removing regulatory barriers and promoting research and development in the field.

The order also directs the Federal Aviation Administration to establish interim noise-based certification standards and work toward international alignment on supersonic regulations. "By updating obsolete standards and embracing the technologies of today and tomorrow, we will empower our engineers, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to deliver the next generation of air travel, which will be faster, quieter, safer, and more efficient than ever before," the order reads.

Within 18 months of the date of the order, the FAA administrator is directed to establish a standard for supersonic aircraft noise certification under 14 CFR Part 36 as well as amend 14 CFR 91.817. Once these new rules are established, U.S. residents could see civilian aircraft overhead achieve Mach numbers greater than 1.

Why are supersonic passenger flights important?

Passenger planes travel below Mach 1, or the speed of sound. That is roughly 767 mph. If supersonic passenger flights are given the green light, certain planes will soon be able to reach speeds much higher. The last and only commercial supersonic airliner, the Concorde, could reach speeds of over 1,300 mph.

While supersonic flights could effectively cut down on travel times and cultivate more innovation in aviation, there are major downsides that would not only impact the environment but our wallets as well. Transport and Environment released a report that detailed significant environmental impacts as a result of supersonic flights, with a specific focus on the aircraft's increased fuel consumption and emissions.

Supersonic aircraft require substantially more fuel than conventional planes, leading to more gas pollution, including from carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides. These emissions also contribute to long-lasting impacts on the atmosphere and the continued rise of global temperatures.

What's being done about the repeal of supersonic flight regulations?

Though civilian supersonic flights have been grounded for decades, scientists at NASA have been hard at work researching ways to "soften the impact of sonic booms." In a blog post, NASA revealed the development of the X-59. As part of NASA's Quesst program, the aircraft is designed to fly faster than the speed of sound while reducing the impact of noise pollution.

Peter Coen, NASA's Quesst mission integration manager, explained the significance of the supersonic program's research.

"It's a rule that many people today aren't aware of, yet it's at the heart of what our Quesst mission with its quiet supersonic X-59 airplane is all about," Coen said. "... We're definitely ready to write a new chapter in the history of supersonic flight, making air travel over land twice as fast, but in a way that is safe, sustainable, and so much quieter than before."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.