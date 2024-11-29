  • Business Business

Research uncovers concerning trend linked to controversial form of transportation: 'Regulation is needed'

While less than 5% of the world's population lives in the U.S., 69% of all private jets are registered here.

The flights may be exclusive, but the pollutive impact of private jet travel affects everybody. Despite this, private flights are majorly on the rise.

What's happening?

The increase in private jet travel can be partially attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, as wealthy travelers originally sought to avoid the exposure risk of flying commercial, Business Insider explained. 

This uptick has been exacerbated by the fact that flying private has become much more affordable in recent years, with the advent of fly-share services, fractional ownership, subscription models, and more.

But whatever the reason, the results are undeniable: Private air travel is up, and it appears to be staying that way.

A new study, published by Nature from the journal Communications Earth & Environment, found that the number of miles flown by private jets increased by 53% between 2019 and 2023. According to an industry report, the number of private aircraft is expected to grow by almost one-third by 2033, Business Insider reported.

As noted in the Nature report: "Regulation is needed to address the sector's growing climate impact."

Why is private jet travel so harmful?

Private jets release 14 times more toxic gases, namely carbon dioxide, than commercial flights, per a report from the nonprofit Transport & Environment. In 2023 alone, according to the Nature study, private air travel directly generated over 15.6 million tons of carbon dioxide.

The increased amounts of CO2 in the atmosphere hold heat through a climate process called the greenhouse effect. In turn, these unnaturally high temperatures have generated a cascade of issues around the globe, from increasingly extreme weather events to a loss of biodiversity.

What's being done about the increase in private jet travel?

For environmental and health advocates, the U.S. is a major focus for reducing private jet travel. The Nature study found that, while less than 5% of the world's population lives in the U.S., 69% of all private jets are registered here. 

And with the vast majority of private flights being conducted for leisure, it begs the question: How can flying be made more sustainable while still allowing people to enjoy travel?

To combat this, many companies are innovating around ways to make aircraft — both commercial and private — more sustainable and less pollutive. For example, aviation startup JetZero has recently gained approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for its new "blended wing" aircraft design, whose aerodynamic shape would require 50% less fuel than a standard jet. Other companies are looking at everything from electric planes to hydrogen-powered craft.

While the U.S. is not currently doing so, other governments are reducing incentives for flying private. Canada, for instance, recently enacted an additional luxury tax on private jets, yachts, and other highly pollutive craft.

x