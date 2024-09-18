  • Tech Tech

5 futuristic aircraft that are tantalizingly close to becoming a reality

As more countries are committing to becoming net zero by 2050, innovators in the world of aviation are coming up with new creative aircraft.

by Sophia Rocha
As more countries are committing to becoming net zero by 2050, innovators in the world of aviation are coming up with new creative aircraft.

Photo Credit: Sirius Aviation

Although flying is a convenient way to travel, it can be majorly damaging to the environment due to the pollution from burning jet fuel. 

As more countries are committing to becoming net zero by 2050, innovators in the world of aviation are coming up with new creative aircraft that could not only reduce pollution but also completely transform how we travel.

Watch now: Alaska Airlines director shares how 6,000 fliers earned extra miles by buying ... jet fuel?

01.

Planes that barely need a runway

"We've proven that our eSTOL aircraft has the capability to do what we said it could do."

In a video posted to its YouTube channel, next-gen aerospace company Electra has shared footage from the test flights of its first hybrid-electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft, called the EL-2 Goldfinch.

The Goldfinch was able to take off and land in under 170 feet, around 10% of the typical length of conventional runways. 

Read more →

02.

High-flying electric planes

"As the entire aerospace industry struggles with its goals ... I hope Helios Horizon sends a clear signal."

Helios Horizon is on a mission to prove that electric planes can perform just as well as (if not better than) traditional airplanes, and test flights of its electric-converted Pipistrel Taurus prove just that. 

Not only has the plane been able to reach altitudes of up to 24,000 feet — breaking records for an aircraft of its type and size — it did so by only using 60% of its battery capacity. Helios believes it can have electric planes flying as high as 44,000 feet by early 2026.

Read more →

03.

Supersonic wingless jets

Designer Oscar Viñals could be considered a modern-day Leonardo Da Vinci, at least when it comes to imagining the future of human flight.

Designer Oscar Viñals used computer software to conjure up a design for a futuristic-looking new plane. His concept, called Sky OV, is a wingless, supersonic, hydrogen-powered jet that could fly from London to New York in less than five hours instead of eight. 

Viñals holds no engineering degree and thrives on speculative technologies, so this idea is likely much further away than the other planes on our list. That said, several hydrogen planes are currently in testing phases and could become a reality sooner than we think.

Read more →

04.

'Noiseless' private planes

These VTOLs are perhaps best suited to address the pollution generated from personal aircraft usage.

Sirius Aviation AG is developing a hydrogen-powered plane that is technically vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), meaning it needs very little runway to take off.

There are two current designs in development: the CEO Jet and Adventure Jet — both of which produce very little noise and are intended to replace small-party air travel like private jets.

Read more →

05.

The 'world's largest' aircraft

The huge aircraft is required to deliver the increasingly larger wind turbine blades.

Startup wind energy developer Radia unveiled what it calls the "world's largest aircraft," which is designed to transport giant wind turbines. 

Radia has been developing longer wind turbine blades than ever before for their GigaWind project, which would allow for wind energy to be collected in more areas across the country.

Read more →

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x