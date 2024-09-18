5 futuristic aircraft that are tantalizingly close to becoming a reality

Although flying is a convenient way to travel, it can be majorly damaging to the environment due to the pollution from burning jet fuel.
As more countries are committing to becoming net zero by 2050, innovators in the world of aviation are coming up with new creative aircraft that could not only reduce pollution but also completely transform how we travel.
Planes that barely need a runway
In a video posted to its YouTube channel, next-gen aerospace company Electra has shared footage from the test flights of its first hybrid-electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft, called the EL-2 Goldfinch.
The Goldfinch was able to take off and land in under 170 feet, around 10% of the typical length of conventional runways.
High-flying electric planes
Helios Horizon is on a mission to prove that electric planes can perform just as well as (if not better than) traditional airplanes, and test flights of its electric-converted Pipistrel Taurus prove just that.
Not only has the plane been able to reach altitudes of up to 24,000 feet — breaking records for an aircraft of its type and size — it did so by only using 60% of its battery capacity. Helios believes it can have electric planes flying as high as 44,000 feet by early 2026.
Supersonic wingless jets
Designer Oscar Viñals used computer software to conjure up a design for a futuristic-looking new plane. His concept, called Sky OV, is a wingless, supersonic, hydrogen-powered jet that could fly from London to New York in less than five hours instead of eight.
Viñals holds no engineering degree and thrives on speculative technologies, so this idea is likely much further away than the other planes on our list. That said, several hydrogen planes are currently in testing phases and could become a reality sooner than we think.
'Noiseless' private planes
Sirius Aviation AG is developing a hydrogen-powered plane that is technically vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), meaning it needs very little runway to take off.
There are two current designs in development: the CEO Jet and Adventure Jet — both of which produce very little noise and are intended to replace small-party air travel like private jets.
The 'world's largest' aircraft
Startup wind energy developer Radia unveiled what it calls the "world's largest aircraft," which is designed to transport giant wind turbines.
Radia has been developing longer wind turbine blades than ever before for their GigaWind project, which would allow for wind energy to be collected in more areas across the country.
