Southeastern states to see buildout of fast-charging EV infrastructure: 'An investment in local economies'

Residents in several Southeast states should soon be able to power up their electric vehicles at eight new fast-charging stations developed by EV charging infrastructure company PowerUp America.

As Electrek reported, the Tennessee-based developer ordered at least 100 DC fast chargers last year from Kempower, a Finnish EV charger manufacturer with a facility in North Carolina.

While this is encouraging news for EV owners without easy access to home charging, the latter option can offer major financial benefits. Qmerit reported that the average driver can save between $300 and $1,100 per year in charging costs by plugging in at home.

According to The Enterprise, PowerUp's first-ever charging station was expected to come online in Manchester, Kentucky, before the end of 2025, but PowerUp has not yet announced whether it is operational.

The company is also rolling out five new EV stations in Tennessee and two in Virginia.

The Enterprise noted that the Kentucky station "will resemble a modern fuel station," with features such as four pull-through charging stalls equipped with 400-kilowatt chargers, ample room for vehicle maneuvering, a canopy, and other "community-friendly amenities."

The chargers will support both CCS1 and NACS connectors to ensure broad compatibility with a wide range of EVs. Drivers can recharge using a credit card or a mobile app, making the process quick and easy.

PowerUp has stated it is primarily focusing on expanding fast-charging access in smaller cities and along major routes throughout the Southeast, making EV travel more accessible outside large metropolitan areas.

"Every new site is more than just a charger; it's an investment in local economies, workforce development, and the transportation future we're building across the Southeast," Josh Turner, CEO of PowerUp, told Electrek.

"Glad to see more of this happening, would love to see something like this spread to the New England region," an Electrek reader commented.

