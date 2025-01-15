New fast-charging stations are now operational in rural areas of Midwest state — and they offer more than just an energy boost

The state of Wisconsin now has three new fast-charging stations thanks to funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula program, Electrek reported.

In addition to fast-charging ports for electric vehicles (both Combined Charging System and North American Charging Standard), the NEVI funding means the stations also include 24-hour public accessibility, restrooms, food and beverages, and shelter.

The stations are located in Ashland, Chippewa Falls, and Menomonie, all rural areas in western Wisconsin.

"It's great to see more states expanding the NEVI network and filling in coverage gaps for drivers and riders," Gabe Klein, executive director of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, said. "EV charging often happens in communities. Whether it's parents visiting their kids at college, families staying at their cabins, or people road-tripping on Interstate 94 for the holidays — expanding the network gives consumers accessible options to charge their vehicles."









Electric vehicles have been shown to produce far less planet-overheating air pollution than traditional gas-powered cars, and produce no air pollution at the point of use. Though not perfect — most notably, their batteries contain rare, non-renewable metals that must be mined invasively — EVs are a far better option than gas-powered cars when you're shopping with the environment in mind.

They can also save you money in the long run, when it comes to fuel costs, and many still qualify for a $7,500 tax rebate available via the Inflation Reduction Act.

One of the things that stops more people from buying electric vehicles, however, is the perception that charging stations are too few and far between, and that drivers may end up stranded somewhere with an empty battery. Building more charging stations can only help to alleviate that range anxiety — and building ones with public amenities available to anyone is a great added bonus for Wisconsin's residents and visitors.

