Love's Travel Stop to deploy high-speed EV charging stations across the U.S. — here's what this means for drivers

Ever take a road trip? Odds are, you've stopped at a Love's Travel Stop for gas, food, or a bathroom break. Yet electric vehicle drivers often find long trips less doable if it's not clear where they can charge up along the way.

Thanks to Love's, EV drivers can now ditch some range anxiety, as the company has added over 100 high-speed charging stations across twenty-eight locations, many with weather canopies, reported Electrek.

With support from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program — which provides U.S. states $5 billion over five years to build a web of EV chargers just 50 miles apart — Love's has already covered eleven states. New stations are now underway in New York, while Pennsylvania and Kentucky are up next, with thirteen others to follow. The company also plans to incorporate EV amenities into every new Travel Stop from here on out, according to Electrek.

Love's decision to embrace electric roadways not only takes away the stress of trip planning but also extends the value of owners' EVs by enabling longer and more frequent rides. The more time spent driving an EV instead of a gas-powered car, the more money drivers save on fuel and the less pollution they add to the air.

According to Love's website, there are over six hundred Travel Stops all across the country, so there's plenty of room to keep growing its EV-friendliness. Plus, its locations make a great case for continual NEVI funding since they naturally meet many of the requirements, including 24/7 hours, public restrooms, food and beverage, and shelter, reported Electrek.

"Just having a charger under a canopy is awesome. Having to charge in the rain or snow … is not great," wrote one Electrek commenter.

"Gas station design is down to a science," observed another, comparing their experience of often charging up in remote, poorly serviced areas versus the idea of using a place like Love's.

"These are perfect for EV owners. I pass a Love's every 100 miles on most interstate trips," affirmed a third.

