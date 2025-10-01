This EV tech company is helping drivers break up with frustrating public chargers: 'We set the industry standard'

Switching to an EV can be an excellent decision for your wallet.

If you are thinking about making the leap from a gas-powered car to an electric vehicle, but are worried about access to charging stations, you can always install a charger in your home.

While EVs can charge from a regular wall outlet in what is considered "Level 1" charging through a cable that comes with all EVs sold in America, the process can be a bit slow, and companies like Qmerit can help homeowners install a faster Level 2 charger to better tap into the power of their state-of-the-art car.

With Level 2, an EV can then charge to full power much faster, generally in the same way you would charge a phone while you are not using it, such as overnight. Charging from a regular outlet can get you about 3.5-6.5 miles' worth of charge per hour, according to California's Drive Clean site, but a Level 2 charger can get you 14-35 miles per hour — easily over 200 miles' worth while you're in bed.

According to Qmerit, "Together with our nationwide certified-installer network, we set the industry standard for safety, service quality, and customer support."

Then you don't have to worry about going to the charging station the next morning before work, no matter how much driving you did the day before. You could even get a few more minutes of sleep or throw in a workout or a walk before work with that extra time. The company makes it easy for you to purchase and install your charger through a system that finds certified installers in your area.

Switching to an EV can be an excellent decision for your wallet, as it can save you up to $1,500 on gas and maintenance each year.

Driving an EV is also much more environmentally friendly. A UC Berkeley professor conducted a study in the San Francisco Bay Area to see how pollution could be reduced by EVs. Chemistry Professor Ronald Cohen set up 57 sensors that collected data between 2019 and 2022. The study found that polluting gases were reduced by 1.8% per year. While that number may not seem significant, imagine how much that number can grow as more people switch to driving EVs.

However, some people are still skeptical of the environmental benefits because the lithium for the batteries still needs to be mined. 16.5 billion tons of oil, natural gas, and coal are mined each year, compared to 7.7 million tons of low-carbon sources, such as lithium.

While there is still a negative impact, it's far less than that of dirty energy sources — especially since all of the materials mined get used over and over again and can even be recycled, rather than burned into the air for fuel.

So if you're ready to install an at-home charger for an EV, check out Qmerit for a free instant quote. To maximize your savings from your electric vehicles, you could also install solar panels on your home.

Those savings can reach $3,000 a year on your utility bills, depending on the size of your panels and your area. You won't have to rely on paying to charge your car at charging stations or on the grid.

EnergySage makes it easy to upgrade your home with its marketplace, where you can search and compare prices of installers in your area. The energy company can even help you save up to $10,000 on installation if you can complete the roughly 12-week process by the end of 2025.

