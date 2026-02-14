Lawmakers announce bill to provide American renters access to plug-in solar panels: 'Giving a [renter] the same power … as a homeowner'

Plug-in units can be up to 97% less expensive than traditional panels.

More New Englanders could soon have access to plug-in solar thanks to legislation in Maine.

Maine Morning Star reported that lawmakers are considering a measure that would make it easier for renters to install the units. So-called plug-and-play panels can be self-installed and simply plugged in to standard exterior outlets. They use inverters and other tech to safely manage sun-generated energy to power appliances and devices.

They are popular in Europe, especially to capture sunrays on balconies where there's not a lot of extra space. Maine joins Vermont and a group of other states enacting plug-in-friendly policies stateside by nixing red tape.

"For many of my neighbors, especially those who rent their homes or live in apartments, solar panels seem meant for someone else," state Sen. Nicole Grohoski said during a public hearing, per the Morning Star. "If you don't own your roof or you don't have thousands of dollars for an upfront investment, the savings that solar generates can feel out of reach."

Solar energy is one of the best ways for homeowners to achieve energy independence, which is a coveted position because of surging electricity bills. But traditional home solar is a long-term investment that costs up to $30,000, according to experts at EnergySage. Its trusted team can help you by providing curated, competitive quotes from vetted installers so you know you are getting the best price. Panels pay for themselves several times over during their 15- to 30-year lifetimes.

Unlike larger rooftop systems, plug-ins aren't intended to power an entire house but can help to reduce utility bills by accounting for a portion of a home's or apartment's energy use, according to the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.

They cost a fraction of the price of rooftop systems. Experts from California nonprofit Bright Saver — a group lobbying to expand plug-in use stateside — said plug-in units can be up to 97% less expensive than traditional panels.

Bright Saver reported that 70% of American homes are unable to use traditional panels because of roof limitations or cost. Germany is perhaps the shining example for successful plug-in rollout, with 780,000 registered systems at the end of 2024, according to trade association SolarPower Europe.

The proposal in Maine would ease accessibility, would require outdoor outlets on new rental units, and include safety standards. While billed as easy-to-use tech, complete systems with inverters and other parts are needed to ensure electrical safety from the panel through the home and even to the grid.

Homeowners looking for whole-home potential will likely be more satisfied with a rooftop system. EnergySage's team can help you save up to $10,000 on upfront costs with vetted insight. The experts' mapping tool compares prices by state and even finds local incentives.

Backup batteries are a crucial add-on for both rooftop and plug-in setups, storing cheap electricity via the sun for later use. EnergySage's team can navigate the path to a great battery at the best price. The panel-pack combo ensures you have blackout protection while reducing reliance on power generated by coal, oil, and gas, which produce harmful air pollution when burned to make power.

In Maine, the plug-in measure includes safety provisions to protect utility line workers and prevent overloads. A unit could help ratepayers whose monthly bills will increase $13-17, according to the Morning Star.

"It's about giving a person on a third-floor apartment the same power to lower their electricity bill as a homeowner who has a south-facing roof," Grohoski said during the hearing.

