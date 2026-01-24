Energy experts urge lawmakers to open the US floodgates to renter-friendly, plug-in solar panels: 'It could spark a … movement'

"Once 5 or so more states modernize their rules, it unlocks … $250 billion."

Plug-in solar is gaining traction in the U.S. and could transform how millions of households access clean, less expensive energy.

This comes as good news, given roughly 70% of U.S. households can't access rooftop solar due to high upfront costs and roof constraints. Widely used in Europe, these plug-ins connect to a standard outlet and cost 80-90% less than traditional rooftop setups, per a Bright Saver Instagram post.

"If five or more U.S. states follow this path, it could spark a similar movement — one that would give startups like ours, and the investors backing us, the conviction to provide and scale plug-in solar products aimed for those unserved by solar solutions today, such as apartment dwellers," explained Raya Power CEO Meghan Wood.

However, outdated regulations are slowing adoption. Bright Saver co-founder Cora Stryker explained in a press release that once market forces are no longer inhibited, plug-in solar could become more accessible and affordable, broadening access for millions of U.S. households, including renters and apartment dwellers.

Some homeowners are already seeing the benefits of solar plug-in systems.

"If just a few more states also align on clear regulations, we can justify making the bigger R&D and marketing investments — on top of our rapidly growing European business — to go after this market at scale," shared former Jackery CEO Anson Liang.

Kerim Baran, founder of Enki Solar Investments, said: "Once 5 or so more states modernize their rules, it unlocks the massive $250 billion residential U.S. electricity market. That's when plug-in solar shifts from a policy niche to a mainstream investable trend."

