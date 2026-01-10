These plug-and-play solar panels can be 97% cheaper than traditional rooftop systems: '[A] solution that empowers families'

"Millions of Americans will adopt it within the next few years."

Cutting red tape could expand states' use of plug-and-play solar panels that are already popular in Europe — and up to 97% cheaper than rooftop arrays. That's according to Bright Saver, a San Francisco nonprofit working to bring plug-in solar panels to more American states.

So-called plug-and-play setups convert sunrays into electricity, send it through a microinverter, and into a standard outlet. They join the homes' power flows to energize appliances and other devices. But Bright Saver said that outdated safety regulations for the self-installed panels are limiting adoption in the United States.

Fortunately, efforts in Utah and elsewhere are signaling a policy shift for the low-cost setups, which are often placed on porches, balconies, or alongside homes for only hundreds to a few thousand dollars, according to Bright Saver.

"We are at a decisive inflection point for energy affordability in this country," Cora Stryker, the nonprofit's co-founder, said in a press release.





For its part, solar is one of the best ways for homeowners to secure energy independence from surging electricity prices. The right plan could reduce or eliminate your electric bill.

Bright Saver's team said in a press release that greater access to lower-priced plug-ins would expand solar use to one-in-six Americans. That's because cost, roof design, or rental status keep about 70% of households out of the market. Plug-ins clear those hurdles without tax breaks or subsidies.

"Already adopted by as many as four million households across Europe and Utah, these systems are 80-97% cheaper than average U.S. rooftop systems and can pair with batteries for outage resilience," Bright Saver experts wrote.

The release mentioned legislation in Pennsylvania, Vermont, and other states that will make the plug-in pathway easier, if passed. Utah policy changes have already cut prices in half.

It is a "practical, common-sense solution that empowers families to take control of their energy costs," advocacy nonprofit Vote Solar executive director Sachu Constantine said about plug-ins.

It's all part of a sustainable energy future that needs a little less bureaucracy to flourish, according to Stryker.

"Our analysis shows that once rational market forces are no longer inhibited by outdated regulations, plug-in solar will become so cheap so quickly, millions of Americans will adopt it within the next few years," she said.

