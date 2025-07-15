Starbucks sparks controversy with change at hundreds of stores — here's what's happening

Plastic straws are making a comeback at Starbucks locations in South Korea for the first time in seven years.

With the plastic pollution crisis at an all-time high, this would normally be a disheartening announcement. However, the company has also made efforts to be more eco-friendly by introducing plant-based straws made from sugarcane at select locations.

What's happening?

According to The Chosun Daily, Starbucks Korea phased out plastic straws in 2018, likely because of complaints about the environmental impact of single-use plastics. However, in late June, the coffee chain began offering the upgraded plastic straws alongside paper versions at around 200 stores.

It's part of a nationwide pilot program to gauge customer feedback on the new straws, as some have complained that the paper straws disintegrated quickly, affecting the taste of their coffee and making it hard to drink. The company stated that stores located near hospitals and residential areas will be prioritized for the trial, aiming to better accommodate children, patients, and the elderly. Recycling bins will be made available to collect straws, too.

Starbucks stores in Japan also launched biodegradable plastic straws made from plant oils late last year as part of its companywide efforts to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.

Many of Starbucks' drinks now also come with the company's innovative strawless lid design, which safeguards against spills about as well as a cup with a straw while cutting down slightly on plastic usage.

Why is plastic waste concerning?

The United Nations reported that the world produces more than 470 million tons of plastic annually, two-thirds of which is used for disposable items such as drinks and food wrappers. Meanwhile, most of the plastic waste ends up in landfills or the environment, and only roughly 9% is recycled (with some estimates putting this number even lower).

Every day, 2,000 garbage trucks' worth of plastic is dumped into the oceans and other waterways, where animals may choke or become entangled in debris. In fact, according to the World Wildlife Fund Australia, about 100,000 marine animals die from plastic pollution every year, and many more are injured.

As of publication, Starbucks had not responded to a request for comment by The Cool Down about whether the straws break down naturally or if they would have to be either recycled or industrially composted.

While Starbucks has taken steps to address plastic waste in its products, the company has been called out for questionable practices, including removing climate goals from its executive bonus structures and having an ineffective recycling program for plastic cups.

As part of a CBS investigation, reporters placed trackers on plastic cups from Starbucks and recycled them. Out of the 36 cups that offered reliable data, only four ended up at a recycling facility. If the plant-based plastic straws are also not recycled properly, it will cancel out most of the benefits of using environmentally friendly materials.

What is Starbucks doing to be eco-friendly?

Starbucks has room to improve, but it has made plenty of positive changes. For instance, through the company's partnership with Too Good To Go, it has kept more than 5 million meals from going to waste in Europe, and the company donates millions of unsold products in the U.S. Plus, at its North American locations, the chain has reintroduced ceramic mugs for in-café orders and offers free refills for select drinks.

If you're a frequent Starbucks customer and live in the U.S. or Canada, you can bring a reusable cup for to-go orders to help the company reduce waste and get a small discount in return. For an even greater impact, consider brewing coffee at home, such as Starbucks' own brand, which can save you even more — especially if you opt for ground or whole-bean varieties instead of single-use pods.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.