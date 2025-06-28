Starbucks celebrates after making incredible use of extra food items: 'Small actions can build lasting change'

"Partnerships with businesses like Starbucks are so important."

If you've ever wondered what happens to some of those extra croissants, fruit bowls, and ham and Swiss sandwiches at Starbucks, there is some heartening news. Many of those tasty treats are not going to the trash, but instead finding an appreciative customer.

Starbucks and a social impact company, Too Good To Go, announced on Stop Food Waste Day (April 30) that throughout their eight-year partnership, they've saved a remarkable 5.3 million meals from going to waste in Europe.

The duo's collaboration tackles global food waste, which totals over 59 million tons of food annually in Europe and 80 million tons in the U.S. Over 1,900 Starbucks stores in 12 European countries participate in the program and are producing major results.

"No one wants to see good food go to waste," said Adam Turner, Starbucks' director of sustainability in Europe.

The mechanics of preventing that waste are simple. Too Good To Go has an app that allows customers to buy heavily discounted food in "Surprise Bags" with some of their favorites from the chain. Having a high-profile partner like Starbucks drives value for the company.

"Partnerships with businesses like Starbucks are so important: They bring scale, visibility, and make it easier for more people to get involved," declared Too Good To Go CEO Mette Lykke. "Every Surprise Bag picked up from a Starbucks store is one less meal wasted and one more step to building a better food system."

Like most high-profile corporations making sustainable moves, Starbucks doesn't have a pristine record when it comes to the planet. Critics have called out CEO Brian Niccol's frequent use of a private jet, and a CBS investigation put the shortcomings of the company's recycling program under the microscope.

There is also positive news from the company, including this food waste partnership with Too Good To Go and an initiative to reward customers for eschewing single-use cups at their locations.

To tackle the immense food waste problem, corporations like Starbucks and supermarkets like Sainsbury's will need to do their part, as will regular consumers in better managing their household waste.

With the milestone of 5 million meals saved, Too Good To Go is keeping its focus on recruiting every single company or individual to the fold.

"Every meal saved, and every new person or business joining our community, shows how small actions can build lasting change," Lykke concluded.

