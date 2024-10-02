Shopper sparks upset with photo of concerning discovery outside plant nursery: 'This makes me sick'

"They won't discount them, give them away, or donate them."

Despite being perfectly healthy, potted plants are sadly headed to landfills where only trash can grow.

What's happening?

Gary Pilarchick (@therustedgarden) shared a video on TikTok while he was out shopping. He found a massive stack of potted plants from Bonnie Plants that were destined for the landfill. These plants, which couldn't be sold, will be left to waste.

"They won't discount them, give them away, or donate them," Pilarchick said in a comment.

Instead, the old plants will be discarded and replaced with new ones sold at high prices, which leads to a repeat of the cycle. Many of the commenters under the post expressed the same exasperation as Pilarchick.

"This makes me sick thinking about all the families struggling & starving right now while this goes to the trash," one commenter said.

Why is plant waste important?

Wasting fruits and vegetables can harm the environment. When food is thrown away and goes to landfills, it breaks down and releases methane, a powerful gas that contributes to the Earth's overheating. This pollution makes up a large part of pollution from landfills.

Additionally, the resources used to grow, harvest, and transport food — such as water and energy — are wasted when food isn't eaten. By reducing food waste at every level, we can save resources and lower the harmful effects of producing and throwing away food, helping the planet and our communities.

Is Bonnie Plants doing anything about this?

Many comments blamed Bonnie Plants for creating this issue. According to Bonnie Plants policy, stores that sell its merchandise are not allowed to discount them to move the product off the shelves.

"They can't discount or give away because of the contracts they have with Bonnie. Bonnie is the problem," one commenter said.

While these policies are upsetting, Bonnie Plants has other sustainability initiatives that it is driving.

According to the company's website, it uses fully recyclable pots and incorporates more recycled materials in its packaging. To further minimize its impact, company delivery trucks are made with nearly all recycled plastic, helping to reduce pollution. These initiatives can help lower the company's environmental impact in manufacturing and selling its products.

What's being done about plant waste more broadly?

More broadly, individuals can help reduce plant and food waste by taking personal actions.

One easy way to start is to keep produce fresh for longer by washing and drying fresh foods thoroughly after bringing them home. It is good to remember, though, that fruits like grapes should only be washed right before eating. Also, freezing extra lemon or lime juice in ice cube trays for future use prevents waste while adding flavor to drinks or dishes.

Another way to save food and money is to get creative with leftovers. Blending wilting greens into cubes for smoothies or recipes or repurposing stale bread as homemade breadcrumbs can be great ways to make food last longer.

