Volvo unveils game-changing solution that could expedite construction industry's shift to EVs: 'To revolutionize the landscape of sustainable technology'

"Battery electric equipment is not feasible for every job site or application, but its use cases continue to grow."

Exciting news for construction crews and the climate: Volvo just unveiled two new mobile charging solutions that will make it easier than ever to power electric construction equipment right on the job site.

No more worrying about finding a place to plug in your electric excavator or hauling it back to a charging station, according to Electrek.

Volvo debuted the PU750 and PU130 mobile chargers at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Las Vegas. The PU750 is a heavy-duty DC fast charger that can fully juice up a large electric machine like Volvo's EC230 excavator three times before it needs its own recharge. It's designed to work with a power management system that maximizes charging efficiency.

The more compact PU130 can charge up a smaller electric machine in under an hour and simultaneously power a portable office.

For construction workers, these mobile chargers will be game-changers. Imagine being able to operate cleaner, quieter electric equipment without having to waste time and fuel hauling it offsite to charge. That means projects can move faster with lower costs and pollution.

A mobile charger could pay for itself in fuel and time savings alone.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Of course, the environmental benefits are huge, too. As more construction fleets go electric to meet sustainability targets, solutions like Volvo's will make the transition that much easier.

Fewer diesel engines on job sites means cleaner air for workers and neighboring communities. And every electric machine powered by a mobile charger is one less source of climate-disrupting pollution.

"We all have a common goal to revolutionize the landscape of sustainable technology within the heavy equipment sector," said Dr. Ray Gallant, VP of sustainability at Volvo CE, per Electrek. "Battery electric equipment is not feasible for every job site or application, but its use cases continue to grow."

As Dr. Gallant put it, "As long as owners and operators are making an effort to reduce emissions in whatever way they can, that is forward progress."

Here's to more companies making it easy for industries to go electric.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.