One of world's largest cities unveils 'flying boat' plan to reshape transportation: 'This is a huge leap forward'

A hydrofoil ferry system is set to come to Mumbai, India, making the city the leader in electric waterway transit while it slashes travel times and pollution.

According to Electrek, JalVimana, a waterborne transit startup, purchased 12 of Candela's P-12 electric ferries, which are also known as "flying boats" because of their unique design. Hydrofoils lift the vessels out of the water, reducing bumpiness and speeding up journeys.

Candela prides itself on its shuttles' affordable operating costs and minimal environmental impact — in fact, the P-12s produce zero local emissions.

The P-12s align with India's goals for bolstering "sustainable, coastal-friendly transportation," per Electrek. "This is a huge leap forward for Mumbai," JalVimana CEO Niraj Thakur said.

Not only does this upcoming water transit system assure reduced travel times — such as cutting the commute from the Gateway of India to Alibaug from 2-3 hours down to 25 minutes — but it's also expected to replace diesel ferries.

The wave of swapping out diesel engines and other internal combustion engines is happening around the world. In Washington, diesel train engines are being replaced with electric ones, saving money and reducing noise pollution. Plus, Rhode Island and other states have passed legislation that makes renewable energy increasingly accessible.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Going electric is a huge step toward a cleaner, cooler future. Hydrofoil technology, for example, is easily rechargeable, requiring no dirty fuels and keeping toxic pollution out of the air and waterways.

"With the P-12, we can show that electric ferries are not only better for the environment — they can add a vital new layer of mobility to Mumbai," Candela CEO Gustav Hasselskog said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.