Farmers embrace unexpected method that could transform how we grow food: 'It's a new frontier for people'

For centuries, humans have treated urine as waste, flushing it away without a second thought. But what if this everyday byproduct could play a role in growing tomorrow's food?

In rural Vermont, a group of farmers and scientists are proving that urine isn't just something to dispose of — it's an untapped resource that can boost crop yields, reduce reliance on synthetic fertilizers, and help curb water pollution.

Through "peecycling," the Rich Earth Institute (REI) collects urine from over 250 participants in Windham County (about 12,000 gallons worth) to be used as fertilizer, reported the BBC. After collection, the urine is pasteurized to eliminate pathogens, then stored until it's ready for use on farmland.

While "peecycling" may sound unconventional, historical records suggest that using urine as fertilizer dates back to ancient China and Rome. And the practice has many benefits.

Urine is rich in nitrogen and phosphorus, the same essential nutrients found in conventional fertilizers but without the environmental toll. Synthetic nitrogen fertilizers rely on dirty fuels, particularly natural gas, while phosphorus mining generates toxic waste.

Urine, on the other hand, is freely available and constantly replenished. "Everybody pees," Betsy Williams, a longtime participant in Vermont's Urine Nutrient Reclamation Program (UNRP), pointed out, per the BBC. "[It's an] untapped resource."

Scientific studies back up its effectiveness. Research published in the Innovations as Key to the Green Revolution in Africa journal, shared by Springer Nature, found that crops like kale and spinach see yields more than double when fertilized with urine compared to no fertilization. Even in nutrient-poor soils, it helps plants thrive, making it a promising solution for sustainable agriculture.

Peecycling also tackles a major environmental challenge: water pollution. Typically, urine enters wastewater systems where its nutrients aren't fully removed. When released into rivers and lakes, these nutrients fuel algae blooms, choking waterways and killing aquatic life.

"Our bodies create a lot of nutrients, and right now those nutrients are not only wasted, but they're actually causing a lot of problems and harm downstream," REI executive director Jamina Shupack told the BBC.

By redirecting urine to farmland instead of waterways, peecycling helps curb this pollution while also supporting food production.

Despite its potential, scaling up urine recycling has its challenges. Regulations often group urine with wastewater, making it tough to integrate into agriculture. To navigate this, REI has worked closely with Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation to carve out a regulatory path.

"REI has certainly blazed a trail here in Vermont, and I think we've managed to find a workable, regulatory pathway," Eamon Twohig, a program manager at the agency, told the BBC.

Transportation also poses logistical issues. Since urine is heavy, moving it long distances can be costly and carbon-intensive. To solve this, REI's spin-off company has developed a freeze concentration system that reduces the volume by six times, making it easier to store and transport.

While some may find the idea of collecting urine unappealing, REI's research suggests the "ick factor" is often overblown. A more common concern is pharmaceutical contamination, but preliminary research shows that even vegetables fertilized with urine contain only trace amounts of substances like caffeine and acetaminophen.

"You'd have to eat a pretty obscene amount of lettuce, every day, for way longer than you can live" to consume the equivalent of a cup of coffee, Shupack added.

With extreme weather events and water pollution becoming growing concerns, rethinking waste management is more important than ever.

"In [the United States], people don't really think about where their waste goes," Williams noted. "It's a new frontier for people."

But as Vermont's peecycling pioneers are proving, sometimes the most overlooked resources can offer the biggest solutions.

