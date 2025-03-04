Architect buys Greek island home for $37K and upgrades it with ultra-efficient tech: 'It does a better job'

George Kontaroudis scored an amazing deal on a home in Skopelos, where he spent summers as a child.

An architect has designed a groundbreaking home in Greece that sets a new standard for energy efficiency and climate resilience, according to the New York Times. It's also reportedly the first certified passive house in the region.

If you're wondering what a passive house is, it's a model of ultra-efficient technology that slashes energy use while keeping the home comfortable.

First was the lack of accessibility to the home — everything to renovate it had to be carted up using a motorized wheelbarrow. Another was Greece's fluctuating weather, which changes from very cool to very hot throughout the seasons.

Luckily, Kontaroudis has experience in passive homes — not only a sustainable building method compared to traditional approaches but also innovative in moderating the comfort level without generating excess pollution through heating and cooling systems.

Using insulation materials like stucco and cork, high-performance windows, a sophisticated ventilation system, and thermal bridge mitigation, Kontaroudis upgraded this home to one that regulates its own temperature and saves on energy costs — all while using eco-friendly materials along the way to lessen the home's overall carbon output.

For homeowners, passive homes translate into thousands of dollars in long-term savings. According to the Passive House Institute, they can cut energy expenses by over 75% compared to modern conventional homes. Let's not forget that the Kontaroudis family gained a stunning, upscale Greek home for less than $300,000, including the renovations.

Living in an ultra-efficient home like this offers lots of benefits. The improved insulation and smart design mean a comfortable indoor climate year-round, reducing temperature swings and minimizing the need for artificial heating and cooling.

Nothing proved this more than when the family made it through extreme heatwaves in Greece with only a tiny air conditioner, which Kontaroudis called "the smallest on the market."

If these principles were adopted on a larger scale, communities would be more resilient in the face of extreme temperatures and other climate-related challenges. Beyond personal comfort and savings, passive houses reduce demand on the electrical grid, cut pollution, and decrease reliance on dirty energy.

For anyone looking to make their existing homes more efficient, you can start by installing a heat pump or solar panels. TCD-vetted organizations such as EnergySage and Cala offer resources to get you started.

In addition to a beautiful new home, Kontaroudis says this passive home will offer useful data to show precisely how it has performed.

"One of the main reasons to build a Passive House is because it does a better job combating climate change than any other approach to building," Kontaroudis explains on his website.

