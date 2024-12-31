Architect debunks common misconceptions about energy-efficient homes after living in 'dream' house: 'It's cozy and warm in here without any heating on'

"If I can have clients in on a cold winter's evening … that shows them the comfort levels that a Passivhaus can bring."

Architect Kirsty Maguire is quietly revolutionizing the way we think about homes and sustainability. Based in Newport-on-Tay, Scotland, Maguire is a leading designer of Passivhaus-standard buildings — ultra-efficient structures that prioritize comfort and drastically reduce energy consumption. For Maguire, sustainability isn't an afterthought; it's at the heart of every project she undertakes.

Maguire's journey toward sustainability began with her architectural studies in Edinburgh and the Netherlands, followed by years of practice at various firms. In 2011, she launched her own practice, focusing on Passivhaus (or passive house) design. Her work has since earned widespread recognition, including the prestigious Dundee Institute of Architects' Supreme Award in 2023 for a co-housing project near Liff that combined private and shared spaces for two families.

Her latest achievement is personal: a Passivhaus home and office she designed for herself in Newport-on-Tay. Nestled on a quiet street, her "upside-down" house, recently featured in The Courier, flips conventional design on its head, with living spaces on the upper floor to capture stunning views of the River Tay.

The house brims with thoughtful touches: a double-height living room bathed in natural light from six skylights, an expansive picture window that frames the landscape like a work of art, and handcrafted elements like a dining table made from ash slabs by Maguire and her father.

The home's sustainability credentials are just as impressive. Insulated with breathable natural fibers, it maintains a comfortable temperature year-round with minimal energy use. During a week of subzero temperatures, the house lost just one degree of heat per day without any heating.

Infrared panels provide quick warmth when needed, while a mechanical ventilation system keeps air fresh and humidity stable. Even the cladding — stainless steel coated with recycled vegetable oil — reflects Maguire's commitment to eco-friendly materials that are as durable as they are sustainable. And Maguire has plans to add solar panels and battery storage to make the home even more self-sufficient.

"I always wanted to build my own home ever since I was little," Maguire told The Courier. "When this site came up it was perfect for me. Its slope made the design and build a bit of a challenge but it was worth it."

Her dedication extends beyond the building envelope. Located within walking distance of shops, public transport, and cycling routes, Maguire's home minimizes car dependency, reinforcing her commitment to low-impact living. Her detached office, also built to Passivhaus standards, serves as both a workplace and a tangible example of the benefits of sustainable design for her clients.

Maguire is also passionate about debunking myths surrounding Passivhaus homes, such as the misconception that they require tiny, south-facing windows or that windows must remain closed.

As climate concerns grow, Maguire's work offers a compelling vision of what sustainable living can look like. Her designs prove that energy efficiency doesn't have to come at the expense of comfort or style. Instead, it's about using smart design and thoughtful materials to create homes that are both resilient and inspiring.

"If I can have clients in on a cold winter's evening and it's cozy and warm in here without any heating on, that shows them the comfort levels that a Passivhaus can bring," she says.

