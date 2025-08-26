Officials break ground on massive facility that will transform power grid: 'Much more than a plan; it is a reality'

Chile is set to make massive strides in diversifying its energy production with the announcement of a wind farm that could produce more than 300 megawatts of energy.

As Energy Global reported, ENGIE Chile has kicked off construction of the Pampa Fidelia wind farm in the Taltal Wind Reserve, located in northern Chile. The wind farm will boast 51 turbines capable of producing 306 MW to the National Electric System, the country's electrical grid.

With an expected completion date in the first half of 2027, Pampa Fidelia will supply enough energy to power 300,000 homes.

Juan Villavicencio, managing director of renewables and batteries at ENGIE Chile, noted the significant capabilities of renewable energy in Chile.

"In 2025 alone, we managed to connect 468 MW of green energy to the country's energy matrix, and today we are happy to celebrate this great achievement for our company, as well as for Chile," Villavicencio said.

As a major energy resource, wind farms are able to offer significant environmental benefits by providing a clean, renewable, and sustainable source of electricity while helping to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

"All this work is key to our ambition to have an installed capacity of 3.5 GW by 2027, of which more than 60% will be renewable energy and storage. Our transformation, along with the coal phaseout, is much more than a plan; it is a reality," Villavicencio said.

Adoption of wind energy lowers carbon pollution and improves air quality. Wind farms can also make electricity more affordable for both utility companies and consumers by reducing the cost of energy production and offering price stability.

There have been a few well-known criticisms of wind energy, mainly focusing on the fact that wind farms require land or ocean space for construction, impacting ecosystems and vegetation. However, wind power requires minimal water consumption and has lesser impacts on land use than many other energy sources.

