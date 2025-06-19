Rural county uses innovative method to turn wind farms into cash cows: 'A strong case study'

Howard County, Iowa, earned more than $2.7 million in tax revenue last year from its nearly 150 wind turbines, funding roads, bridges, parks, and conservation projects without raising taxes on residents, reported Triple Pundit.

The county installed its first wind farm in 2008 and now hosts turbines that generate approximately 15% of total county revenues. Through intelligent tax policies, Howard County has invested more than $24 million of wind revenue into local infrastructure improvements that benefit everyone, according to Triple Pundit.

To accomplish this, Howard County combined thoughtful zoning regulations with a tax increment financing policy. When new turbines are built, the county collects taxes only on the increased property value and funnels that money into a special fund for community projects.

The Riceville Community School District, which includes areas with many wind turbines, now has one of the state's lowest school tax rates thanks to increased property values from wind development, per Triple Pundit. Far from driving people away, the district is seeing enrollment growth.

Local farmers are winning, too. They receive lease payments for turbines on their property, which they reinvest in farming operations. The access roads built for turbines have become useful pathways for planting and harvesting equipment.

Wind energy will help Howard County residents save money on electricity while promoting energy independence for the region. Iowa already generates nearly 60% of its electricity from wind power, reducing reliance on dirty fuels that pollute the air and providing cleaner energy for families.

The wind farms also create stable jobs and economically stabilize rural communities.

"Howard County is a strong case study — not just in how they used the revenue, but in showing what wind turbine development can offer when supported by thoughtful zoning regulations," Alex Delworth, a senior policy associate with the Center for Rural Affairs, told Triple Pundit.

