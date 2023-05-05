This high-end fashion brand has an easy new way for customers to make money off their old clothes — here’s how to try it

Oscar de la Renta has always been a pioneering designer and label, and its in-house Encore resale program is no exception.

For fans of the label, the program means access to decades worth of one-of-a-kind authenticated runway and red carpet designs, all reconditioned by hand and available at a fraction of the cost when purchased new.

How does the Oscar de la Renta Encore program work?

The Oscar de la Renta Encore program allows customers to access its designs in a few ways. When you purchase a used Oscar de la Renta item from the Encore program, it’s either a vintage product curated from the Oscar de la Renta archives, sold by one of the label’s valued clients, or from one of the label’s vintage boutique partners.

The Encore program accepts pre-owned Oscar de la Renta clothing and accessories that meet its high standards for quality and resale value. To sell your items you must email the company for more information.

Why should I participate in the Oscar de la Renta Encore program?

If you’re a qualified reseller, the Oscar de la Renta Encore program is an excellent opportunity to make some money by selling pre-owned Oscar de la Renta items.

As a consumer, shopping the Encore program gives you access to some of the most coveted gowns from a world-renowned designer.

Participating in the Oscar de la Renta Encore program is a sustainable way to refresh your wardrobe, too. By purchasing pre-owned items, you are helping to reduce waste in the fashion industry.

Are there similar programs to the Oscar de la Renta Encore program?

There are other programs similar to the Oscar de la Renta Encore program that consumers can take advantage of to save money and score high-quality goods.

The handbag company Cuyana takes back its used bags for credit toward new items. Levi’s will pay you for your worn denim, and there’s even value to your worn workout gear, according to lululemon, which will give you credit toward new gear for your old stuff.

