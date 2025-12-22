Officials launch 'Operation Vaporize' targeting illegal activity cropping up in US city: 'We have had our SWAT teams kicking in doors'

"We're arresting the clerks and the business is back open the next day."

You've got to hand it to the authorities in Richmond, Virginia. Not only did they come up with a catchy name for a crackdown on vape shops, but they're also backing it up.

The Richmonder reported on the rollout of the city's serious Operation Vaporize initiative to curb illegal activities in the vaping industry.

The program has already shut down 18 of the 30 inspected vape shops, citing issues like lack of city permissions, building code violations, and the presence of illegal drugs and firearms.

Previously, Richmond's City Council unveiled a restrictive ordinance that made opening new vape shops very challenging. Still, "grandfathered in" shops are drawing the ire of law enforcement and local residents.

The businesses are proving to be a worthy target. The Richmond Police Department guessed there are around 90 of them in the city, and many are merely masquerading as that. Their real business is selling drugs like marijuana and other illegal products.

The businesses are thus attracting their own related crime, including commercial robberies that have rankled locals. So far in Operation Vaporize, police have discovered illegal firearms, large quantities of marijuana, and over $60,000 in illicit currency through search warrants.

Even for the compliant vape shops, their business presents its own public health and environmental concerns.

The rise of disposable vapes has significant environmental implications, contributing to increased single-use plastics and e-waste, including improperly discarded lithium batteries.

That can create an eyesore when litter piles up and a fire hazard when they are disposed of incorrectly.

Health impacts are also a concern, especially for young people. The vaping industry is teeming with flavored products often marketed toward children. Vapes can get teens hooked on nicotine or exposed to opioids and other hidden additives.

In Richmond, there remains an uphill battle to not just temporarily shutter these illegal businesses, but to put them down for good.

"We have had our SWAT teams kicking in doors at these places, we're arresting the clerks and the business is back open the next day," explained Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards.

Edwards said legal business owners back the city's efforts, and they want Operation Vaporize to clean up the city. Using Virginia's "drug blight" powers is another level Edwards is pushing.

"I've got to believe holding the owners of the structures accountable for what happens on their property is going to be a long-term solution," concluded Edwards.

