Volunteers shares photos after making disturbing discoveries during neighborhood cleanup: 'There is still lots to do'

First it was smoking, now it's vaping. For anyone living in even a somewhat urban area, the problems with nicotine products are clear — just look on the ground.

Clean Our Patch, an independent community interest company that hosts community cleanups, shared some findings from its events on Facebook.

According to the post, on one day, they reported "354 vape packaging items and 50 vapes." Just the next day, "159 vape packaging items and 15 vapes" were added. These kinds of numbers sustained for four straight days of cleanups.

Johns Hopkins University reported that cigarette butts are the single most littered item on the planet. Now, as the public moves away from cigarettes and into electronic vapes, the issue has taken on a new life.

These devices, which contain plastics, metals, and an assortment of chemicals, have become the newest environmental burden and are littered everywhere — creating e-waste.

Plus, the waste created by packaging the vapes is an issue in itself. The Clean Our Patch Facebook post stated: "When you purchase 1 disposable vape it creates 5/6 individual pieces of litter - outer package, inner package, instruction manual, silicone cover for the inhalation piece and the vape itself!"

With the existing understanding of the health effects of smoking, combined with continued proof of these products' impact on the environment, rules are popping up around the world to mitigate the damage.

With single-use vape bans in the United Kingdom and zoning laws in other areas pertaining to businesses selling these products, people around the world are beginning to address this issue head-on.

A commenter on Clean Our Patch's post praised the group for their efforts, saying: "Wow what an amazing team effort."

The group appreciated the praise but was clear to add that this was only the start of what needs to be done: "It was so satisfying. There is still lots to do but it was a great start."

Another person added: "You all did a brilliant job."

Luckily, groups like Clean Our Patch are taking local action to address litter and e-waste problems. By looking for ways to help in your area, you too can be part of the solution.

