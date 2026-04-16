OpenAI hands out powerful cyber tools to select users. Is it worth the risk?

While these tools could significantly boost cybersecurity, they also carry the risk of misuse if they fall into the wrong hands.

OpenAI's latest launch is sending shockwaves through the tech world, as the company hands a select group of users access to a powerful new suite of artificial intelligence tools designed for cybersecurity.

According to Axios, OpenAI has introduced a new model, GPT-5.4-Cyber, aimed at helping security professionals detect and fix vulnerabilities in digital systems. The tool is part of a broader effort to expand advanced cyber capabilities to vetted users who pass identity verification and monitoring checks.

Rather than strictly limiting what the AI can do, OpenAI is shifting its approach to focus on who can use it. Through its Trusted Access for Cyber program, the company plans to gradually extend availability to thousands of verified researchers and security teams, starting with a small initial rollout.

The goal is to strengthen defenses at a time when cyber threats are growing more sophisticated. AI can analyze large, complex systems at speed, identifying risks that might otherwise go unnoticed.

But the rollout also highlights a delicate balance. While these tools could significantly boost cybersecurity, they also carry the risk of misuse if they fall into the wrong hands.

Other companies are taking a more cautious path. Anthropic, for example, has limited access to its own system, Mythos Preview, to around 40 organizations, citing concerns that its ability to identify and exploit vulnerabilities could make it dangerous if widely released.

There's also a broader concern around energy use.

Advanced AI models require massive data centers that consume substantial amounts of electricity and water. While AI has the potential to improve efficiency, its rapid growth could drive up energy demand and complicate efforts to meet environmental goals if not carefully managed.

Still, many experts see major potential benefits. More advanced cybersecurity tools could help protect essential systems, making everyday infrastructure more resilient.

"This is a team sport; we need to make sure that every single team is empowered to secure their systems," said Fouad Matin, a cyber researcher at OpenAI, per Axios. "No one should be in the business of picking winners and losers when it comes to cybersecurity."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.