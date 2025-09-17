Tech company accelerates massive project with AI-controlled robots: 'Efficiency has increased'

This was its first commercial deployment.

A renewable energy company turned to an unlikely source to help build its massive new solar farm.

Neoen, which develops solar and wind farms, contracted an artificial intelligence-controlled robot to install 10,000 solar modules at its solar farm in New South Wales. As Renew Economy reported, the robot was made by Chinese tech company Leapting, and this was its first commercial deployment.

Officials say the robot did the same amount of work as three to four humans and cut 25% off the project's completion time.

"The installation efficiency has increased by 3-5 times compared to manual operations," Leapting told Renew Economy.

Solar is one of the world's cleanest and cheapest energy sources and has already transformed electricity for the millions of people who rely on solar panels. Solar farms are vital to scale up this clean technology, but building them is a difficult, time-intensive process.

Solar panels are heavy, weighing up to 65 pounds each. They also require precise placement, and the locations of these farms typically don't create easy working environments.

"Large-scale ground-mounted power stations are usually located in remote areas, with harsh construction environments and strong sunlight, which further increases the safety risks and uncertainties in the construction process," Leapting told Renew Economy.

Leapting's robot uses an arm to easily pick up the panels. Its on-board sensors and navigation system help it place the panels accurately on almost any terrain.

Leapting says the robot can place about one panel per minute while a team of several people can place about one panel every four to five minutes. With its Neoen contract complete, the company plans to deploy robots to other Australian solar farms.

This project, at the 440-megawatt-peak Culcairn Solar Farm, will be one of the largest such farms in the country. Construction is expected to finish sometime next year, and the farm will feature nearly 760,000 solar panels spread over more than 2,000 acres.

