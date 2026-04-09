"The model [escaped] … it then went on to take additional, more concerning actions."

Leading AI firm Anthropic says its newest model, Mythos, is so powerful that releasing it to the general public would be too risky, Business Insider reported.

On Tuesday, Anthropic released Mythos' system card, a form of documentation likened to the standardized nutrition label on food.

In a 244-page report, a subsection ascribed "rare, highly capable reckless actions" to the Mythos model, adding that it was "on essentially every dimension [Anthropic] can measure, the best-aligned model that we have released to date by a significant margin."

Anthropic's brand identity hinges heavily on its purported commitment to safe AI development, and the authors asserted they'd observed Mythos acting in a fashion the firm found "quite concerning."

In addition to the new model's alleged ability to identify security vulnerabilities, Anthropic cited an incident in which Mythos reportedly broke containment in the testing environment and functionally went rogue.

"The model [escaped], demonstrating a potentially dangerous capability for circumventing our safeguards. It then went on to take additional, more concerning actions," the report read.

While technology news sites pondered the speculative threat posed by Anthropic's unreleased Mythos model, adverse real-world outcomes linked to AI adoption continue to stack up.

In particular, data centers — the large facilities required to keep AI tools running — have become a flashpoint in communities across the country, as residents complain about increased noise and air pollution.

Data centers consume a significant amount of two key resources, water and power, and the latter issue went national when electric bills began soaring. In 2025, the Department of Energy issued a warning about insufficient public grid capacity.

Anthropic's breathless descriptions of Mythos as a sort of ruthless, mega-capable AI led to a flurry of equally frenzied media reports — despite the fact that, on Wednesday, the System Report itself was inaccessible due to a hosting failure and 404 error.

Moreover, the release of Mythos' system card came a week after Anthropic said the source code for Claude and a mysterious upcoming model (likely Mythos) had "leaked," prompting speculation that, taken together, the incidents were a public relations stunt.

On Reddit's r/technology, one user summarized the Mythos skepticism.

"Cranking up the hype machine, [Anthropic] must be hemorrhaging money and needing investors ASAP," they commented.

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