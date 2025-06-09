Officials pass game-changing law that could unlock low-cost energy: 'This is a huge opportunity'

"This is just smart economic development."

A new Ohio law could offer a major opportunity for the state's renewable energy production, and according to Kathiann M. Kowalski of Canary Media, the solar industry is calling it a win.

Governor Mike DeWine signed a "tech neutral" bill into law in May to expand gas and nuclear power plants. However, several provisions could benefit clean energy projects alongside dirty energy.

This is a major change in attitude from earlier laws regarding energy production in Ohio, which meant "34 of Ohio's 88 counties … banned new solar generation in all or part of their territories," reported Kowalski.

"Even where the local law doesn't bar a new project, local officials can still block projects before a developer even seeks a permit from the Ohio Power Siting Board," Kowalski observed.

These former waste sites will majorly benefit from tax breaks, along with potential grants of up to $10 million each for the costly cleanup these areas require.

The incentives for clean energy will include property tax exemptions for solar projects located on brownfields and former coal mines, which could help reduce development costs and make it easier to deliver these sites.

"This is just smart economic development," said Michael Benson, board president of Green Energy Ohio. "We need the energy."

These brownfields and minelands often have good access to infrastructure like roads and transmission lines, making them ideal for solar projects.

"This is a huge opportunity," said Rebecca Mellino of The Nature Conservancy in Ohio.

Mellino's organization estimated last year that "Ohio has more than 600,000 acres of minelands and brownfields suitable for renewable energy production," reported Kowalski.

"The law also removes a restriction that has required behind-the-meter generation to be located on the premises of the customer who is using the power," reported Kowalski, adding that this change might "create new opportunities for clean energy-powered microgrids, in which a group of customers share solar panels and a large battery."

However, solar developers still face challenges related to policy barriers that may limit clean energy improvements. But the nature of this bill encourages projects on unused land, rather than development on farmland, which communities often object to.

Ultimately, this law is seen as a step in the right direction for expanding Ohio's energy options and could lead to more sustainable energy practices, as long as the solar industry can successfully navigate the remaining hurdles.

