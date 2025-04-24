Scientists unlock breakthrough that could ignite a new era of solar energy: 'We want to fine-tune their performance'

Manufacturing the cells is one of the least efficient parts of the solar process.

Solar power is already a cleaner energy source than traditional dirty fuels, but a team of researchers from Tohoku University has made a breakthrough that could make solar even cleaner, according to an article from the university posted to Tech Xplore.

Solar power harnesses sunlight and converts it into energy that can power homes and businesses. The panels use solar cells to do this, but manufacturing the cells is one of the least efficient parts of the entire solar process.

Researchers from Tohoku University in Japan conducted a study on whether tin sulfide (SnS) could be a clean material for solar cell production.

Tin sulfide is "an environmentally friendly, naturally abundant, and relatively inexpensive semiconductor material that is a promising candidate for use in solar cells and thermoelectric conversion devices," according to the report on Tech Xplore.

Sulfur is very volatile to work with, per the study, so it's previously been too difficult to balance the composition of tin sulfide to use it for thin-film solar cells. But the researchers successfully developed a new method for more precisely controlling the sulfur content.

They found that slightly changing the composition of tin (Sn) and sulfur (S) could cause significant effects and make films that are "highly suitable" for solar cell applications.

"The next step will be to integrate these optimized SnS thin films into high-efficiency solar cells," said Taichi Nogami, a lead author of the study, per the article on Tech Xplore.

"We want to fine-tune their performance and scalability so they can potentially be used to generate clean energy and help fight climate change."

Solar power reduces our dependence on dirty fuel and provides more affordable energy for individuals and communities. Diversifying our clean energy sources will help with the overall switch to renewable energy and significantly curb pollution.

Reducing pollution output will help curb rising global temperatures, keeping our communities safer from extreme weather events such as hurricanes and heat waves. Less harmful pollution in the air and water will also lead to a brighter future for the environment and improve overall human health.

Although solar is already one of the greenest and cleanest energy sources available, scientists are working to improve it. There have been several new developments in solar cell research, like making cells bendable, stretchable, transparent, and even recyclable.

