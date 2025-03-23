Sweeping policy change puts $7 billion in solar incentives at risk — here's how to go solar before the money disappears

"We don't know how much money got out the door. We don't know how much money the administration can seek to claw back."

Solar For All, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency program, has had its funds frozen as part of the Trump Administration's cuts on certain Inflation Reduction Act disbursements, reported Utility Dive. It's important to act fast now to save thousands on home solar installation before more policy changes remove subsidies.

The scoop

The SFA program was funded by the IRA's Greenhouse Reduction Fund, aiming to provide residential solar to low-income and underserved households. Vote Solar's executive director Sachu Constantine said even though two federal judges have placed temporary restraining orders on the fund freeze, it remains in effect, per Utility Dive.

Funds for the program included $7 billion in grants to 60 recipients — including tribal governments, states, and nonprofits — with the goal of installing solar for at least 900,000 households in the U.S., providing clean and affordable power.

Even though the freeze is currently in place, many groups are still trying to access the funding.

While initial solar installation costs can be high, the IRA could curb those costs with tax credits, but these incentives may not be available forever. President Trump has repeatedly threatened to eliminate the subsidies. The credit for solar had been extended through 2034, but the new administration could change that.

Though major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, its future is uncertain.



How it's helping

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money while reducing home energy usage. Homeowners with solar power are able to cut their power bills significantly and reduce pollution output, helping us all get to a cleaner future.

Other ways to reduce your energy bills and usage include making your house a smart home and weatherizing your home.

What everyone's saying

Constantine explained that Solar For All projects across the country are in various stages of development.

"Many were going to spend their money this year," he said, according to Utility Dive. "But now the problem is, all of that is in question. We don't know how much money got out the door. We don't know how much money the administration can seek to claw back."

Four Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to EPA administrator Lee Zeldin asking for more information about the freeze on Solar For All. In their letter, per Utility Dive, they wrote, "Funding freezes – which the administration intentionally implemented before court intervention – devastate programs that protect public health and the environment while increasing costs for families."

