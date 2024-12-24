Researchers develop game-changing new device that can produce solar energy for disaster-impacted areas — here's how it works

The portability and durability of the device makes it uniquely suited for disaster-stricken areas or regions without reliable infrastructure.

Researchers in Hong Kong developed a game-changing new solar device that could revolutionize how clean emergency power is supplied to areas recovering from disasters, PV Magazine reported. It's a powerful tool that could be used to address energy inequity.

In a recent study, the Chinese research group developed a balloon-integrated photovoltaic system (BIPVS) designed to provide clean, reliable energy in challenging environments.

Tingsheng Zhang, a scientist involved in the study, explained it further to PV magazine. He said the BIPVS is intended for low-altitude use, where traditional solar setups often face limitations like shading and difficulty in assembly.

By integrating photovoltaic technology into a helium-filled balloon, this system is designed to provide emergency power for post-disaster recovery efforts, making renewable energy more accessible and reliable.

Unlike conventional solar panels, the BIPVS can be easily assembled and disassembled, making it ideal for regions with extreme winters or frequent snow and ice, according to Zhang. The system features highly efficient thin-film cadmium telluride solar cells, and transparent materials for enhanced light harvesting. The solar cells are also placed beneath the balloon to protect them from dust, snow, and hail.

This innovation stems from a concept initially proposed by Professor Jinyue Yan of Hong Kong Polytechnic University, who envisioned fusing solar technology with kites, Zhang said. After evaluating environmental constraints, the team pivoted to the balloon-based system, which it believes offers greater versatility and reliability.

The researchers tested the BIPVS's performance across five locations, including Sweden, Canada, the U.S., China, and Hong Kong. Simulations revealed the system could generate substantial energy even during high-solar-radiation months, and the economic gains are huge.

In Hong Kong, for instance, the average monthly power generation reached 3.379 gigawatt-hours during effective working months, or 708.334 GWh of cumulative power over its lifecycle, the study found. The accumulated energy is projected to reach $107.369 million in profits — a nearly 300% return on investment, according to PV magazine.

This breakthrough underscores the potential for green tech innovation to boost the accessibility of renewable energy. Unlike conventional solar installations, the portability and durability of the BIPVS make it uniquely suited for use in disaster-stricken areas or regions without reliable infrastructure. The system contributes to diversifying clean energy sources and reducing pollution from burning fossil fuels, improving human health.

The balloon isn't the only invention supplying solar in creative ways. Researchers at the University of Córdoba in Spain integrated solar collectors into hedgerow olive plantations so energy generation and crop production don't need to compete for resources. Arevon Energy opened a solar battery storage plant in California to provide a reliable supply of energy during unpredictable weather.

While still in its early stages, the BIPVS could be a "feasible solution" for solar generation in mid-to-high altitudes, the research paper concluded. It's unclear if or when the BIPVS will be commercialized. But if it does, scientists believe it can provide "substantial" benefits to energy supply, the economy, and the environment.

