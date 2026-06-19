Trump's Interior will pay Invenergy $765 million from a taxpayer fund to cancel offshore wind leases

It's the administration's third offshore-wind cancellation deal, following earlier agreements worth $928 million and $885 million.

Another expensive offshore wind buyout is moving forward under the Trump administration. According to Heatmap, Invenergy is set to receive $765 million in federally backed money to relinquish four offshore wind leases.

The agreement redirects investment away from offshore wind and includes a commitment to geothermal power, a cleaner energy source that could help support the grid if the company follows through.

What happened?

Heatmap reported that since the Interior Department classified the Invenergy arrangement as a settlement, the payment can come from the federal Judgment Fund, a taxpayer reserve generally used when litigation is underway or expected soon.

The four leases include one off New York and New Jersey, one off California, and two in the Gulf of Maine, the outlet noted. The $765 million payment would give Invenergy back what it originally paid for them.

It is the administration's third offshore-wind cancellation deal, following earlier agreements worth $928 million and $885 million. By the publication's tally, that brings the administration's promised lease buyouts of offshore wind facilities to more than $2.5 billion so far.

Unlike the earlier deals, which tied payment to matching investment in U.S. oil and gas projects, this agreement also calls for Invenergy to pursue geothermal generation in addition to natural gas-fired power plants, according to Heatmap.

The Trump administration defended the move.

"The offshore wind leases were sold under the assumptions that taxpayers would indefinitely subsidize costly, unreliable projects and that no national security concerns were implicated — both assumptions have since been proven false," Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in a news release.

Why does it matter?

Offshore wind projects can generate large amounts of electricity without producing planet-warming air pollution, while also supporting port work, manufacturing, and operations jobs in coastal regions.

Instead, the federal government is paying companies to walk away from those plans while potentially directing more money toward new gas infrastructure. Gas plants can lock in additional pollution and climate risks, even as households already face rising energy costs and more extreme weather.

Critics have questioned whether these settlements are legally sound, arguing that there may be no real dispute that justifies use of the Judgment Fund, Heatmap said.

The outlet reports that a coalition of seven Northeastern attorneys general has already challenged a similar agreement in court. They argue that federal law first requires a hearing to determine whether continued activity under a lease would cause serious environmental or national security harm before the lease can be canceled, per Heatmap.

What's being done?

Invenergy says the tradeoff could accelerate energy development. In a blog post, the company said the agreement would "bring more megawatts to the grid and advance projects that can move forward today." That could mean faster timelines than some stalled offshore wind projects, particularly if geothermal exploration eventually turns into real power generation.

Invenergy has a large pipeline of solar and gas projects and has leased 139,000 acres of federal land for geothermal exploration, even though it has not yet built a geothermal plant. That means the cleaner part of the deal remains more a promise than a proven result.

Court challenges could also help determine whether these federal lease buyouts continue, Heatmap noted. The administration appears prepared to keep pursuing this strategy — and continuing its hostility to offshore wind.

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