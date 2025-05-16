Scientists make breakthrough with underground tunnels harnessing little-known energy source: 'One of the most critical steps'

The study revealed an essential finding in improving the infrastructure of future geothermal projects.

Geothermal energy offers a sustainable source of power that can run 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The heat flowing from the Earth's core is continually replenished by the natural decay of radioactive elements and will be available for billions of years.

The integrity of the cement casing for geothermal wells is essential in keeping the pressure tight for optimum efficiency, while a resilient structure is necessary, given that these deep boreholes need to be close to urban areas and civil infrastructure.

Nature shared a recent study showing that embedded fiber optic cables can help monitor the quality of the cement during the construction process and provide valuable data.

It explained that the cable sensors, which are permanently embedded behind the casing, use distributed dynamic strain rate sensing (DDSS) and distributed temperature sensing (DTS) to track rising fluid interfaces, determine cement setting time, and assess the cement's quality at various depths.

Optimal well integrity means there are no flow paths behind the casing and that it's protected from corrosion and mechanical stress.

"Achieving well integrity is mandatory for a geothermal well's safe and sustainable operation. One of the most critical steps is the success of the primary cementing," the report stated.

An investigation of nearly 1,000 wells across Canada showed that up to 32% of them were not pressure tight, according to the study, making this finding essential in improving the infrastructure of future geothermal projects.

Proper construction can make wells more efficient, which can save money in the long run, and ensure that this sustainable energy source does its job to the fullest extent.

The International Energy Agency shared that with technology improvements and project cost reductions, geothermal energy could provide up to 15% of global electricity needs by 2050.

Since these installations run continuously, they've also managed a utilization rate of 75%, according to 2023 data. That's far better than other sustainable energy sources like wind power (30%) and solar (15%).

Modern geothermal power plants don't release any planet-warming gases and have a life cycle impact that's four times lower than solar panels, and 20 times less than natural gas.

On a smaller scale, geothermal heat pumps can provide both heating and cooling for businesses and homes, with low energy costs, no direct emissions, and exceptional efficiency.

With the right support, the IEA says geothermal energy costs could drop 80% by 2035, helping reduce the burning of dirty fuels for energy, and getting us closer to reaching our clean energy goals.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.