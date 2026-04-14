Nissan's hot new SUV racks up nearly 8,500 orders in first 30 minutes of launch

The NX8 boasts charging speeds of up to 463 kilowatts concurrently, allowing it to go from 10% to 80% in just 12 minutes.

Nissan's joint venture, Dongfeng Nissan, recently opened up pre-orders in China for its new, highly advanced SUV, the NX8 — and people wasted no time securing their future vehicle.

During a livestream on April 8, the company received almost 8,500 orders in the first 30 minutes after the mid- to large-sized electric SUV became available.

According to Electrek, the NX8 is larger than the Nissan Rogue, and the EV version features a new 81-kilowatt-hour lithium iron phosphate battery that can get up to 404 miles of range. The NX8 also boasts charging speeds of up to 463 kilowatts concurrently, which means it can charge from 10% to 80% in just 12 minutes.

The new model also offers different options, including an electric version and an extended-range variant powered by both a large lithium iron phosphate battery and a smaller one, combined with a 1.5T gas engine, that can deliver up to 900 miles of range.

As for the high-tech features? The NX8 sports a roof-mounted LiDAR and 29 sensors for smart driving features, and an impressive 62" AR heads-up display on the dashboard.

As reported by Electrek, the vehicle's starting price is 149,900 yuan, approximately $22,000. There is no confirmed release in the United States yet, but if the NX8 becomes available internationally, it will be intriguing to see whether it replicates the success it experienced in China at launch.

Nissan is just one of many automakers expanding their electric offerings. Toyota just had similar success launching its new bZ7, recording over 3,000 orders in just an hour. Meanwhile, China's BYD secured over 37,000 orders for its new Song Ultra EV in less than a month.

With gas prices soaring, many people are taking a closer look at EVs and the money they could save by avoiding trips to the pump. Even though the federal tax incentives were taken away last year, owning an EV can still save you money in the long run.

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