Analysis breaks down striking cost differences between owning EVs versus gas cars

The upfront cost is the price of the vehicle when you purchase it. The total cost of ownership is a bit more nuanced.

Content creator John Cramer (@JohnTCramer) posted a comedic video in October 2025 that broke down an analysis by Vincentric comparing the true costs of owning an electric vehicle with those of owning a gas-powered car.

In the clip, Cramer outlines the difference between upfront cost and total cost of ownership.

@johntcramer Gas Car is mad because EVs are cheaper over time 🤷‍♂️ EVs cost less to fuel, less to maintain, and can save you $$$ thousands over the life of the car. Follow for more myth-busting ⚡🚗 #EVFacts #MythVsReality #GoodbyeGas #CleanEnergyCoach #DriveElectric #MoneySaver ♬ original sound - John Cramer

The upfront cost is self-explanatory: It's the price of the vehicle when you purchase it.

The total cost of ownership is a bit more nuanced. As Cramer explains, the TCO accounts for all fees, charges, and costs — including insurance, refueling, and maintenance — over several years of ownership.

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Although some EVs come at a higher upfront cost, upgrading from a traditional gas-powered vehicle to an EV can save drivers significant money by avoiding rising gas prices and expensive routine maintenance.

"Way fewer moving parts and no need for oil changes. EVs cost less than gas cars to maintain," Cramer explains.

EV drivers can also save a ton on refueling, even if they get their electricity from public and pricier charging stations. But they may want to further boost their savings by charging their cars at home.

"EVs will save you an average of around $8,000 over five years in fueling costs," Cramer says in the video.

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Those who drive EVs and are interested in charging their cars faster at home might consider upgrading to a Level 2 charger through TCD partner Qmerit. After answering a few simple questions about your home, Qmerit offers users free estimates for charger installations, helping consumers save compared to public charging.

Cramer explains that some EVs offer enough savings over five years of ownership to offset the difference in upfront costs. Overall, according to Vincentric's analysis, drivers can save thousands by switching from gas-guzzling cars to cleaner EVs. Those savings are looking even higher as gas prices have surged so far in 2026.

Even better for savings is charging at home. If a driver installs a level 2 EV charger at home through Qmerit, they can generally avoid the more expensive electricity rates of public chargers altogether, plugging the vehicle in overnight to be ready for the next day. That can be done with a standard Level 1 charger and traditional 120v home outlet, too, of course, but Level 2 is significantly faster.

To fully maximize savings, consumers could consider pairing an at-home charger with a home solar system. TCD's Solar Explorer helps homeowners save money and understand their solar options.

The Solar Explorer can connect prospective buyers with trusted partners and make the process of getting solar panels simple with concierge-level service. Homeowners who consult with the Solar Explorer can save up to $10,000 on the cost of installation by comparing local installers and competitive bids.

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