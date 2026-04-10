Toyota worked with Chinese EV giants like Xiaomi, Momenta, and Huawei on many of the car's features.

Automakers are raising the game when it comes to electric vehicle offerings. Toyota is no exception, and the bZ7 is already turning heads after its launch in China.

As Electrek reported, it received 3,100 orders within just one hour of its debut. The bZ7 is available in five different models priced from 147,800 Chinese yuan ($21,500) to 199,800 yuan ($29,000).

Despite those reasonable prices, the bZ7 is positioned as a luxury EV, boasting high-end technological features. Toyota worked with Chinese EV giants like Xiaomi, Momenta, and Huawei on many of the car's features.

Those include a navigation system powered by Momenta, which employs light detection and ranging. The interior has some next-level touches, such as "zero-gravity" front seats that offer massages and an in-car refrigerator.

There is no skimping on hardware, either. The vehicle starts with battery packs with a capacity of 71 kilowatt-hours, offering a range of 372 miles. The premium variant can achieve up to 435 miles on a full charge with an 88-kWh battery. The 3C fast-charging feature can generate up to 186 miles of range just 10 minutes after plugging in.

For Toyota, these sorts of features at a low price point are necessary to compete in China's loaded EV market, which features brands like BYD. The vehicle is about the size of the Tesla Model S, and it offers yet another appealing option for drivers considering an EV.

The transition to EVs is a positive one, as they are much better for the planet than gas-powered vehicles over their lifespans. Studies also show that more EV adoption means cleaner air, as the vehicles produce no tailpipe pollution.

Meanwhile, consumers benefit from lower maintenance and fuel costs, and charging at home can save motorists hundreds of dollars compared to public charging. Qmerit can connect drivers interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers with free installation estimates.

Solar panels can further increase those savings by generating cheaper electricity than the grid. TCD solar partner EnergySage is a great place to start, as its tools can help you gather competitive bids from vetted installers and save up to $10,000.

Commenters on Electrek reacted to the bZ7 release.

"That car would have 30,000 order[s] in the U.S. if it [was] the same price," a user opined. "It just shows the demand for affordable EVs is far more than supplies."

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