Nissan unveils new range of next-gen vehicles bound for key market: 'Represents the next chapter of our electric vision'

Nissan has announced that its highly anticipated new line of electric vehicles, the Nissan Ariya EVs, is on the way to Australia.

According to The Driven, Nissan Australia announced the shipment of the Ariya EVs in mid-August. They were heading from the Tochigi Plant in Japan to Australia, where they'll finally be available to eager buyers.

This new model comes in four variants: the Engage, Advance, Advance+, and Evolve e-4orce. The costs range from $55,840 to $71,840, which is a lower price point than expected.

Nissan offers both 2WD and AWD versions, as well as electric batteries ranging from 63 kilowatt-hours to 87 kilowatt-hours. The driving ranges are between 239 miles and 313 miles.

These affordable and advanced cars make EVs more accessible, which helps people save money. Traditional gas vehicles require frequent stops at gas stations and routine maintenance, like oil and fluid changes. Electric cars don't require the same effort. Plus, they're quieter and a delight to drive.

In 2020, a Consumer Reports study stated that EV owners saved approximately 60% on fuel costs compared to owners of gas-powered vehicles. Also, a 2018 study from the University of Michigan's Transportation Research Institute found that powering an electric car costs approximately $485 per year, which is less than half what it costs to power a gas vehicle, over $1,100, per Forbes.

Owners can maximize their savings by installing solar panels on their home and powering up the EV with solar energy. Getting solar panels can be surprisingly affordable when you use EnergySage's free tools to compare quotes from local, vetted solar installers. You can find the best price and save up to $10,000.

EVs also help reduce pollution because they don't create tailpipe pollution. This cuts down on the planet-warming gases in the atmosphere, which creates a healthier Earth for everyone. When you pair EV ownership with solar panels, you're substantially shrinking your carbon impact and helping create a cooler, cleaner future for all.

Warwick Daly, the deputy head of marketing and mobility at Nissan Australia, said, "Nissan wrote the mass-market EV blueprint with Leaf, and the Ariya represents the next chapter of our electric vision, with incredible design and technology and, most-importantly, an exhilarating and engaging drive experience," per The Driven.

One person excitedly commented on the article, writing, "Great to see the Nissan Ariya in Australia…….at last!"

