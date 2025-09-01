New 'Gigahub' offers enticing amenities to EV drivers: 'This is so needed'

As electric vehicles become more commonplace, bp pulse opens up a massive new charging hub just outside LAX airport.

According to Electrek, bp pulse's new EV charging station will be the company's largest in the U.S., featuring 48 DC charging piles. The station offers 150kW and 400kW charging options, as well as NACS and CCS plugs. Additionally, visitors can enjoy a lounge equipped with vending machines, restrooms, and complimentary WiFi. The newest "Gigahub" is highly convenient for rideshare drivers, electric taxis, and travelers.

Flyers who park at the airport can juice up before parking or charge their car after their trip. It will make renting an EV at the airport more appealing and convenient. Electric Ubers and Lyfts can stay charged without having to leave the busy and lucrative LAX area. The same applies to electric taxis, which can transport more passengers in less time, thereby maintaining a smooth flow of travelers in and out of the airport.

In addition to streamlining airport chaos, this charging station also makes owning an EV more convenient. As more charging stations like this pop up, driving an EV becomes more and more affordable and accessible.

EVs require less maintenance because they don't need fluid changes like gas-powered cars. Charging is also less expensive than gas, helping drivers save money on fuel. According to a 2020 Consumer Reports study, EV owners spend about 60% less on fueling their vehicles.

Additionally, making EVs more accessible helps reduce pollution created by gas-powered vehicles. The average gas-powered car emits approximately five tons of harmful pollutants annually, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Switching to an EV fosters a cleaner, cooler future by slowing down climate change.

One person commented on the Electrek article, saying, "This is so needed. … No one wanted to rent EVs as there was no place to charge them near the return area."

According to Electrek, Sujay Sharma, the CEO of bp pulse Americas, said in a statement, "Our new hub near LAX is another example of how we're bringing fast, reliable charging to our customers when and where they need it, alongside convenient amenities. We're committed to expanding our charging network to more metro and airport locations like this one to support EV drivers and ride-hailing fleets in a simple, reliable, and cost-effective way."

