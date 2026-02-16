New Zealand is opening its doors to liquified natural gas imports, and experts have voiced their opposition, according to the Conversation.

Government officials are aiming to sign a contract to build a new LNG port in Taranaki. The goal is to feed the electrical grid with LNG when renewable sources prove unreliable or too expensive. The government estimated that the option for LNG would save locals $160 million each year. Officials were keen to emphasize that despite the plan, it didn't seek to depend heavily on this lifeline.

"The Government will design an import model that brings LNG in large shipments and only when needed, minimising exposure to international gas prices and keeping the door open for new technologies," said energy minister Simon Watts.

LNG is frequently labelled as a cleaner alternative to traditional gas since it burns more efficiently than petroleum gas. However, it needs to be super-cooled for transportation and is prone to leaks. Because of these problems, some studies have even suggested that LNG produces more atmospheric pollution than coal.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's hydro power continues to generate most of the country's energy, and solar power is getting cheaper and cheaper. It's even making progress in exploring geothermal resources. With the right storage options, the need to facilitate LNG imports drops significantly.

If you're keen to move off of gas and toward solar, check out TCD's Solar Explorer. It can connect you to vetted local experts and solutions that can save you money on monthly utilities.

New Zealand government officials are hoping to have the LNG port open as soon as 2027. Meanwhile, experts are pushing for a change in direction.

"In hydro-heavy systems like New Zealand's, dry periods can be covered by pumped hydro, biomass, battery storage and overbuilding cheap wind and solar," said Jen Purdie, senior Research Fellow at the University of Otago. "Importing LNG to 'firm' electricity instead undermines these options and puts the brakes on clean investment."

