Officials give green light to first-of-its-kind tech for 'supercritical' underground energy: 'One of the most technically demanding frontiers'

Officials in New Zealand have chosen a site for the country's first supercritical geothermal exploration well within the Rotokawa Geothermal Reservoir in the Taupō Volcanic Zone — a prime location for tapping underground energy.

The exciting development was announced in early September by the New Zealand Government, and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones stated that design blueprints are already in the works.

"This early-stage exploration could help prove the viability of supercritical geothermal energy, which has the potential to deliver several times the power output of conventional geothermal wells," Jones explained. "This groundbreaking work could be a game-changer for securing New Zealand's future energy needs."

To access the thermal energy stored deep within the Earth in underground reservoirs, companies may drill anywhere between 1,000 and 10,000 feet, on average.

In comparison, supercritical geothermal exploration requires drilling much deeper to reach significantly higher temperatures, typically above 700 degrees Fahrenheit, where water is heated past its critical temperature and pressure, holding five to ten times more energy than traditional geothermal resources. Lux Research explained that supercritical conditions have been observed at depths as shallow as approximately 6,500 feet, but they are much more likely at depths of 13,000-16,000 feet.

"Drilling into supercritical zones means going 1km-3km deeper into the Earth and managing higher pressures and temperatures than current conventional generation. This is one of the most technically demanding frontiers in geothermal technologies and science," the Minister added.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Earth Sciences New Zealand, a public research organization, determined the Rotokawa site was ideal for geothermal exploration after conducting thorough geological and geophysical assessments.

The Māori, the indigenous people of New Zealand, have not been forgotten in the undertaking. Tauhara North No.2 Trust, a trust that sustainably manages its ancestral lands for current and future generations, carefully guards the Rotokawa geothermal resources and has utilized its immense energy for basic needs such as cooking and bathing, in addition to healing ceremonies for generations.

According to the news release, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Mercury NZ — which operates the geothermal power station — and the Māori lands trust have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to signify their commitment to share resources and work together on the groundbreaking project.

Earth NZ will offer "technical and scientific expertise," and a team of local and international experts will help with engineering, risk assessment, drilling, geoscientific modelling, and other crucial aspects of the endeavor. The government has set aside around NZD $60 million (roughly USD $35 million) from the Regional Infrastructure Fund to drill the first well, with two more exploratory wells planned in the near future. Drilling is anticipated to begin within the next year.

Many governments worldwide are going full steam ahead with geothermal research and exploration, as it provides increased energy independence since it's a reliable, continuous, and low-carbon power source. The Department of Energy stated that "there is enormous untapped potential for geothermal," and estimates that with further technological improvements and investment, geothermal could provide more than 8% of U.S. electricity generation by 2050.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.