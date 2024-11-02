  • Business Business

New study uncovers major problem with fuel touted as a 'bridge' to cleaner future: 'Substantially worse than coal'

The U.S. is now the world's largest exporter of it.

by Kristen Lawrence
The U.S. is now the world's largest exporter of it.

Photo Credit: iStock

A new study has found that liquefied natural gas — a form of natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state for shipping — produces more carbon pollution than even coal, which is widely considered the dirtiest fuel source. 

Despite this, the United States is now the world's largest exporter of LNG, and global production capacity is forecast to skyrocket in the coming years. 

What's happening?

According to a Cornell University study, LNG's carbon impact is 33% worse than coal's impact when processing and transport are considered, the Cornell Chronicle reported

Moreover, around 50% of LNG's pollution comes from the carbon dioxide and methane released during production, shipping, and storage, as Robert Howarth, the study's author and an ecology and environmental biology professor at Cornell, explained.

While liquefying natural gas makes it possible to transport long distances on tanker ships, it takes a big toll on the environment. Even though modern LNG tankers have better fuel efficiency than older ships and produce less carbon pollution than even steam-powered ships, methane still spews into the air from the tanker's exhaust. 

Since methane is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of its planet-warming potential, as Howarth detailed, it can trap a lot of heat in the atmosphere — especially considering nearly 800 LNG tankers were operating worldwide as of the end of 2023, per Statista

Watch now: Concerns grow as production of cult-classic condiment halts amid severe drought

"So liquefied natural gas will always have a bigger climate footprint than the natural gas, no matter what the assumptions of being a bridge fuel are," Howarth told the Chronicle. "It still ends up substantially worse than coal."

Why are the findings concerning?

Dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas are the primary drivers of rising global temperatures, responsible for nearly 90% of all carbon pollution and 75% of all heat-trapping gas pollution, according to the United Nations. So, switching to cleaner energy sources such as wind, solar, and geothermal energy is vital to bring the Earth's fever down. 

However, the global LNG market is expected to see a 40% increase in production capacity as more projects come online — the fastest growth rate in the industry's history — per an Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis report. The U.S. and Qatar are poised to be major players in this expansion. 

That may be a great move for the economy, but expanding dirty fuel production will undermine our climate goals and put communities at a greater risk of experiencing severe weather. Hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and other natural disasters are happening more frequently as the climate warms, damaging countless homes and vital infrastructure. 

Not to mention, communities that live near chemical plants, such as those in Louisiana's "Cancer Alley," face a disproportionately higher risk of cancer and other diseases from environmental toxins. 

What's being done to reduce pollution?

Luckily, eco-friendly energy sources like solar and wind are seeing record growth, even as oil and gas production is expanding. As the clean energy transition accelerates, pollution will inevitably go down, making the planet healthier for humans and animals alike. 

In the meantime, we can do our part by knowing how to spot greenwashing and supporting Earth-friendly companies that are actively contributing to a better future. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x