State's 'forever chemicals' litigation drags on through new lawsuit and viral Hollywood saga: 'We have put up with this for 24 years'

A West Virginia chemical plant continues to pollute local waterways with "forever chemicals" and threaten public health.

A new lawsuit aims to hold the company accountable for its pollution violations. Meanwhile, the factory is the subject of a film called "Dark Waters."

What's happening?

As The Guardian reported, the Chemours Washington Works chemical plant is at the center of a decades-old pollution issue in Parkersburg, West Virginia. A federal complaint against the company alleges that it has been releasing long-lasting perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances far beyond what its discharge permit allows.

Initial litigation against the company began around 25 years ago and concluded in 2016. However, the pollution continues, contaminating the Ohio River and affecting the livelihoods of the people of Parkersburg.

The West Virginia Rivers Coalition filed a new lawsuit alleging numerous violations, including releasing perfluorooctanoic acid, a forever chemical that is unsafe in drinking water in any amount. The ongoing pollution also prevents West Virginians from using the Ohio River for recreation.

"We have put up with this for 24 years, and [Chemours] is still polluting, they're still putting this stuff in the water," said one Parkersburg resident and an original litigant in 2001.

Why is forever chemical pollution important?

Forever chemicals have infiltrated our lives in many ways, but their devastating effects are just starting to become clear. Research has linked them to many human health risks, including cancer, kidney disease, and birth defects.

Even after lengthy lawsuits and high-profile media coverage, many local residents are unaware of the risks and ongoing pollution. Chemours is a significant employer in the region and has considerable regional power. Many residents rely on the company for work and are swayed by its greenwashing and charitable giving initiatives.

According to the new lawsuit, Chemours has not taken any corrective action for its ongoing violations, and the Environmental Protection Agency has not taken further action to enforce regulations.

What's being done about chemical plant pollution?

Attorneys and advocates are still working to hold Chemours accountable for its river pollution and keep Parkersburg residents safe. Lawsuits such as this one bring companies' polluting activities to the public's attention and force them to consider more than profits for the sake of people and the planet.

The current lawsuit demands that the company pay $66,000 for each day of violation, totaling around $50 million. It also encourages an end to the pollution.

You can keep forever chemicals out of your life by choosing alternatives that are biodegradable. You can also avoid plastic food containers and start growing your own food to keep harmful plastics out of your body and away from your family.

