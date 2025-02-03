State files lawsuit against major company over life-threatening material reportedly used in popular products — here's what you should know

"Linked to cancer, weakened immune systems, and can even harm the ability to bear children."

The makers of Gore-Tex, a common material used in waterproof clothing and outdoor gear, were hit with another environmental lawsuit in early January, according to the North State Journal.

The State of Maryland is suing Delaware-based W.L. Gore & Associates for contaminating the air and water with "forever chemicals."

What's happening?

The state has said that 13 of Gore's facilities in Northeastern Maryland have polluted both the air and water around the facilities with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The lawsuit claimed that Gore failed to warn citizens who lived near their facilities of chemical risks, leaving a legacy of health issues.

In the United States, rural neighborhoods with a higher population of lower-income households are more likely to be exposed to environmental pollution, which often leads to class-action lawsuits to fight for water filtration system installations and medical bill reparations.

Why is PFAS pollution concerning?

PFAS are called "forever chemicals" because once they are in the environment, they are near-indestructible and can build up in a variety of places, including the human body, public water, and private wells.

The Maryland Attorney General, Anthony Brown, said in a press release that "PFAS are linked to cancer, weakened immune systems, and can even harm the ability to bear children."

Research has concluded that there may be connections to an increased risk of asthma, high cholesterol, liver damage, thyroid disease, and multiple cancers.

What's being done about PFAS pollution?

Gore stated that it has been working with the state of Maryland to "assess the potential impact of our operations and guide our ongoing, collaborative efforts to protect the environment," which produced two years of groundwater testing research.

Unfortunately, once PFAS are leaked, there's little that can be done other than installing water filtration technology to prevent further contamination.

The Environmental Protection Agency has been cracking down on PFAS usage and regulation, declaring many of them as hazardous substances and forbidding use in the U.S. The FDA is also furthering research about PFAS in beauty products.

Individuals can do their part by refusing to purchase goods that use these chemicals to achieve non-stick or waterproof qualities, most commonly found under the trademarks Teflon and Gore-Tex.

With these continued efforts, the hope is that changes are made to prevent the pollution of the land and air that belongs to our at-risk neighbors.

