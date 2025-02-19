Lawmakers propose sweeping changes to products allowed in homes in multiple states: 'The more we look, the more we find'

"Our ability to look is limited by our own budget."

New Mexico could become the latest state to restrict the use of harmful PFAS chemicals in the manufacturing of several household products.

As reported by New Mexico Political Report, the legislation would aim to stop manufacturers from being able to intentionally add PFAS in a variety of common household goods such as carpets, feminine hygiene products, cosmetics, and cookware. If enacted, New Mexico would join 13 other states in having legislation to restrict the use of the chemicals.

The legislation, known as HB 212, would be implemented in two phases, with the first going into effect in 2027. This first stage would prohibit the sale of some PFAS-containing products, such as cookware, food packaging, dental floss, and products aimed at children.

The second phase would then follow in 2028, restricting the sale of products such as carpets and other textiles, cleaning products, cosmetics, feminine hygiene products, and upholstered furniture.

PFAS are a group of highly toxic chemicals that are widely used. Known as forever chemicals, they can take hundreds or thousands of years to break down and can also accumulate in our bodies, where they have been linked to a number of health issues, such as decreased fertility and an increased risk of asthma and thyroid disease, as well as some cancers.

The move to ban PFAS forces manufacturers to look for alternatives that aren't as damaging to our health and the environment. There are already lots of PFAS-free products available that can help you keep the substances out of your home.

For example, you could switch non-stick pans that contain PFAS for cast iron and stainless steel ones. PFAS Central, a project of the Green Science Policy Institute in partnership with Northeastern University, provides a list of brands that are PFAS-free to help you make informed choices.

The proposed legislation comes with PFAS in the environment impacting communities. "The more we look, the more we find, and our ability to look is limited by our own budget," said New Mexico Environment Department Secretary James Kenney, per New Mexico Political Report.

