  • Business Business

Lawmakers propose sweeping changes to products allowed in homes in multiple states: 'The more we look, the more we find'

"Our ability to look is limited by our own budget."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"Our ability to look is limited by our own budget."

Photo Credit: iStock

New Mexico could become the latest state to restrict the use of harmful PFAS chemicals in the manufacturing of several household products. 

As reported by New Mexico Political Report, the legislation would aim to stop manufacturers from being able to intentionally add PFAS in a variety of common household goods such as carpets, feminine hygiene products, cosmetics, and cookware. If enacted, New Mexico would join 13 other states in having legislation to restrict the use of the chemicals. 

The legislation, known as HB 212, would be implemented in two phases, with the first going into effect in 2027. This first stage would prohibit the sale of some PFAS-containing products, such as cookware, food packaging, dental floss, and products aimed at children.

Do you worry about having toxic forever chemicals in your home?

Majorly 😥

Sometimes 😟

Not really 😐

I don't know enough about them 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The second phase would then follow in 2028, restricting the sale of products such as carpets and other textiles, cleaning products, cosmetics, feminine hygiene products, and upholstered furniture.

PFAS are a group of highly toxic chemicals that are widely used. Known as forever chemicals, they can take hundreds or thousands of years to break down and can also accumulate in our bodies, where they have been linked to a number of health issues, such as decreased fertility and an increased risk of asthma and thyroid disease, as well as some cancers. 

The move to ban PFAS forces manufacturers to look for alternatives that aren't as damaging to our health and the environment. There are already lots of PFAS-free products available that can help you keep the substances out of your home.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

For example, you could switch non-stick pans that contain PFAS for cast iron and stainless steel ones. PFAS Central, a project of the Green Science Policy Institute in partnership with Northeastern University, provides a list of brands that are PFAS-free to help you make informed choices. 

The proposed legislation comes with PFAS in the environment impacting communities. "The more we look, the more we find, and our ability to look is limited by our own budget," said New Mexico Environment Department Secretary James Kenney, per New Mexico Political Report.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x