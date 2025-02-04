Lawmakers ban common items typically found in hotels and restaurants: 'The focus must now shift to implementation'

Takeout will soon be much more sustainable in the European Union, as the Council of the EU announced new regulations on packaging waste in December.

According to a press release from the Council of the EU, the new rules will drastically reduce single-use plastic packaging and set mandatory goals for companies to sell some of their products in reusable packaging.

The packaging mandates will require businesses to package their products with a minimum percentage of recycled content by 2030 and up to 65% for single-use plastic bottles by 2040. Businesses will also have to minimize packaging materials and harmful substances, such as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in food packaging if they exceed safe limits.

Restrictions on single-use plastic packaging include the following products: prepacked fruits and vegetables weighing less than 3.3 pounds; foods and drinks, including individual portions of sugar, creamer, sauces, and condiments, offered in hotels, restaurants, and bars; travel-sized toiletry products used in the hospitality industry; and some single-use plastic bags at grocery stores.

As for reuse targets, the Council of the EU stated that by 2030, 40% of packaging used in the transport and sales sectors and 10% for grouped packaging must be reusable. Restaurants that offer takeout will also be required to allow customers to bring their own containers for food and drinks at no extra charge.

The packaging regulations will go into effect in August 2026, with extensions allowed for certain requirements, per Lexology.

Since plastic has been linked to numerous health problems, including reproductive issues, the rules will have a positive impact on humans.

PFAS exposure from food packaging may contribute to high cholesterol and blood pressure, increased risks of certain cancers, developmental problems, and immune suppression, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Limiting packaging that contains these harmful chemicals will make eating out a much healthier experience in the EU.

These packaging rules will also be a huge win for the environment, as the Council of the EU explained that waste produced from packaging is outpacing the amount recycled. In 2022, the EU generated nearly 410 pounds of packaging waste per person, 36% of which was plastic packaging.

The packaging regulations should make it easier for consumers and businesses to reduce waste and live more sustainably.

"With the legislative framework completed, the focus must now shift to implementation — a critical phase that will determine the regulation's success," Francesca Stevens, secretary general of the European packaging trade group Europen, told Packaging Dive. "The upcoming secondary legislation must be precise in the way it defines obligations and consistency across related regulations. The packaging industry will play a vital role in this process."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.