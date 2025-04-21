Federal judge upholds historic ruling that could transform building standards nationwide: 'It's a clear win'

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams recently chose to uphold New York City's 2021 ban on gas-powered building infrastructure, ruling in favor of a cap on indoor carbon pollution from fuel-burning.

The city of Berkeley, California, attempted to implement a similar natural gas ban in 2023, but the regulation was challenged by restaurant workers who argued gas stoves were a necessity in their industry. After a yearslong lawsuit, per The Guardian, the ban was repealed.

The New York City regulation, according to Akielly Hu of Mother Jones, places a quantitative cap on carbon emissions for appliances in new buildings. The policy now effectively supersedes less strict federal laws for energy conservation — contrary to the Berkeley ruling in 2024.

"[The] standard effectively bans gas-burning stoves, furnaces, and water heaters, and any other fossil-fuel powered appliances," Hu wrote. To remain under the carbon dioxide limit, real estate developers have to go electric.

Releasing carbon dioxide and other gases into our atmosphere traps heat on our planet, exacerbating extreme weather events and putting us at risk of crop and food shortages. Cutting down on carbon emissions will do wonders in mitigating the impacts of the changing climate.

The Environmental Protection Agency reported that residential and commercial infrastructure contributed 13% of American carbon emissions in 2022, an 8% increase since 1990. According to Hu, the New York City decision will likely reverberate in cities with similar electrification policies, which means there could be a national movement toward low-carbon policies in the near future.

However, while our climate might benefit from natural gas regulations, industries such as food service, building, and fossil-fuel infrastructure development could suffer. If these industries turn to electric appliances, utility costs may rise to accommodate the increased demand.

You can keep your electric bills low by signing up for community solar, unplugging your energy vampires, and installing a heat pump. At a larger scale, federal policies that fund or promote renewable energy can benefit the national economy as a whole.

"It's a clear win. … Local governments that may have back-burnered their building electrification plans [might] bring those to the forefront again," said Amy Turner of Columbia University's Cities Climate Law Initiative.

"This month's decision provides strong legal footing for all types of local policies to phase out gas in buildings," Hu explained.

