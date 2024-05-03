City abruptly reverses landmark decision to ban gas hookups: 'We have ceased enforcement'

Restrictions on gas hookups aim to tackle a key source of pollution: carbon burned in furnaces, water heaters, stoves, and other appliances.

The city of Berkeley, California, is repealing its landmark ban on natural gas hookups in new buildings, according to the New York Times. The first-of-its-kind ordinance, passed in 2019, is being scrapped after a legal challenge from the California Restaurant Association.

What happened?

The groundbreaking law thrust Berkeley into the national spotlight and inspired over 140 other cities to phase out gas in new homes and buildings, as the Times detailed.

However, those efforts now face an uncertain future amid pushback from the gas industry, restaurants, and builders.

The court battle ended in a settlement last week, with the city halting enforcement of the ordinance and vowing to officially undo the rule.

"To comply with the Ninth Circuit's ruling, we have ceased enforcement of the gas ban," said Berkeley's city attorney, Farimah Brown, per the Times. However, "Berkeley will continue to be a leader on climate action."

Why is this policy reversal concerning?

Restrictions on gas hookups aim to tackle a key source of pollution: carbon burned in furnaces, water heaters, stoves, and other appliances.

Homes and buildings accounted for a whopping 13% of America's planet-warming pollution in 2022, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Letting gas connections expand means locking in decades of this pollution at a time when urgent action is needed to curb rising temperatures.

Research also shows burning gas indoors poses health risks like asthma, especially to vulnerable groups like children — 12.7% of all childhood asthma cases in the U.S. are related to gas stove use, according to a study published in 2022 in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

What's being done about this policy reversal?

Some cities say they'll move forward with electrification plans, believing their policies are written carefully to withstand legal scrutiny. Many cities and states, meanwhile, have passed laws prohibiting local gas bans entirely, as the Times reported.

Another path may be adopting stricter building efficiency codes that make gas harder to use while stopping short of explicit phaseouts. The White House has also proposed new appliance standards to improve efficiency and promote electric stoves over gas.

Despite setbacks, many advocates remain determined to transition buildings away from gas through alternative policy approaches. The good news is that modern electric appliances are increasingly better-performing and affordable.

What can you do to help?

When it comes time to replace that old gas furnace, stove, or water heater, consider upgrading to an efficient electric model. Induction cooktops are sleek, high-performance options professional chefs recommend.

Swapping out even one gas appliance shrinks your carbon impact. Plus, you position yourself to save money as more renewable energy comes online, making electricity cheaper and cleaner than gas in the long run. It's a win-win for your wallet and the planet.

