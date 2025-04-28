Lawmakers push through major oil and gas bill despite public outcry: 'No amount of community input can sway the legislature'

"It's clear that the oil and gas lobby is resorting to fear tactics to protect its bottom line."

A key bill to limit heat-trapping pollution in New Mexico has died halfway through the state's legislative session.

What's happening?

Capital & Main reported on the failure of the Clear Horizons & Greenhouse Gas Emissions Act, which would have set strict limits on harmful air pollution in New Mexico. The legislation faced fierce opposition from lobbyists and members on both sides of the aisle.

New Mexico is the second-largest oil producer in the country behind Texas. The oil and gas industry is responsible for around 41% of New Mexico's planet-warming pollution, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

The Clear Horizons & Greenhouse Gas Emissions Act was one of about 20 bills proposed this session that focused on regulating the oil and gas industry, protecting human health, and prohibiting operations near schools, all of which have faced similar fates.

The outcome disappointed advocates and lawmakers pushing for stronger environmental protections with limited time remaining in the current session.

"With today's vote it's clear that no amount of community input can sway the legislature to take action on climate in any meaningful way," said Lucas Herndon, energy policy director at ProgressNow New Mexico, per Capital & Main.

Why are state environmental regulations important?

The Trump administration has rolled back federal environmental protections, putting more responsibility on the shoulders of state lawmakers to regulate New Mexico's biggest polluter.

Recent legislation related to the oil and gas industry has struggled to gain traction even with a Democratic majority in both New Mexico houses. Bills have either languished in committee or been killed by lawmakers who received campaign donations from dirty energy companies. The current session was seen as the last chance to codify efforts to reduce air pollution before the end of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's term next year.

Without legislative action to limit dirty energy-related pollution, the state risks worsening air quality. Air pollution has been linked to costly negative health impacts like childhood asthma and early death.

Burning dirty energy sources releases heat-trapping pollutants like carbon dioxide and methane, which overheat the planet. This pollution contributes to the skyrocketing global temperatures that are behind more frequent extreme weather and food shortages.

Despite this, oil and gas lobbyists in New Mexico have spent heavily to advertise against legislation that would impose more regulations. The failure of the Clear Horizons & Greenhouse Gas Emissions Act indicates this campaign has been successful.

"The oil and gas lobby is resorting to fear tactics to protect its bottom line — even at the expense of our state's long-term well-being," said state Sen. Mimi Stewart, the bill's sponsor, to Capital & Main.

What's being done to strengthen state environmental regulations?

Regulations already in place in New Mexico have helped curb pollution even as oil and gas production has increased. An independent study found that the state's operations emit half the amount of pollution per unit when compared to its less-regulated neighbor, Texas. The trend proves it is still profitable to produce dirty energy even when tighter rules are in place.

State lawmakers are holding polluters accountable. Colorado has put pressure on dirty energy companies for falsifying emissions data. Even on the federal level, the Supreme Court has upheld some Biden-era regulations to reduce pollution despite attempted rollbacks.

Individuals can make a huge difference by decreasing their reliance on dirty energy sources by switching to an electric vehicle or upgrading their homes with solar panels and heat pumps.

The frustrating setback in the New Mexico legislature highlights the need to support candidates who will advocate for a cleaner future.

