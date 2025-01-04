  • Business Business

Supreme Court upholds Biden administration's implementation of controversial policy: 'Legacy impoundments leak into the surrounding soil and groundwater'

The enforcement of stricter standards has significant implications for public health.

by Margaret Wong
Photo Credit: iStock

The U.S. Supreme Court's latest ruling is sweeping coal ash pollution under tighter regulation.

As reported by The New York Times, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to enforce stricter regulations on coal ash, a product created by coal-burning power plants. East Kentucky Power Cooperative initially pushed back against the EPA's plan in a federal appeals court before taking the matter to the Supreme Court.

This decision marks a potentially significant step in reducing pollution from coal plants, a move that could set a precedent, benefit public health, and protect ecosystems across the nation.

Coal ash, known for containing harmful substances like mercury, arsenic, and lead, poses a serious threat to water supplies and public health if not properly managed. The EPA's updated rules aim to prevent toxic leaks into nearby waterways and groundwater systems, particularly in communities close to coal plants — even if the facilities are now inactive. 

"The evidence before E.P.A. established that legacy impoundments leak into the surrounding soil and groundwater," said the brief from the agency, as quoted by the Times.

While coal plant operators have expressed concerns over compliance costs, environmental experts argue that these measures are necessary to ensure long-term environmental and public health benefits. According to the Times report, the EPA also estimated compliance costs would be tens of millions of dollars less than the power cooperative projected.

The enforcement of stricter coal ash disposal standards has significant implications for environmental and public health. Low-income areas are often near coal plants, which means tighter EPA regulations can help limit their exposure to hazardous pollutants. This lowers risks of water contamination and related illnesses. Additionally, the policy supports healthier ecosystems by protecting rivers, lakes, and groundwater from toxic leachate.  

On a broader scale, the regulations help address the Earth's overheating by limiting harmful industrial practices. Cleaner coal ash management reduces the pollution of coal plants, signaling a shift toward prioritizing renewable energy and reducing reliance on dirty fuels

Critics raised concerns about potential economic repercussions, arguing that compliance costs could strain coal-dependent industries. Regardless of differing opinions, the decision highlights a crucial moment in environmental policymaking.  

