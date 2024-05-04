Company releases first-ever fully compostable product that can be used with popular coffee machines: 'This is a proud milestone'

"By making our small-batch, premium coffee available in compostable K-Cups, we are marrying innovation with sustainability."

A female-led coffee producer based in Toronto is making environmental headway and revolutionizing the coffee industry.

According to a press release from FoodBev Media, Neighbourhood Coffee Company announced its new fully compostable, single-serving coffee pods late last year, becoming the first roaster in Canada to offer biodegradable coffee pods.

The eco-friendly pods are compatible with all single-serving Keurig machines and come in two flavors: Medium-Dark Roast Signature Blend and Annex Artisanal Espresso Roast.

"Like different coffee blends have their own flavor, every neighborhood in Toronto has its own character, vibe, and sense of community," said Karen Hales, co-founder and CEO of Neighbourhood Coffee. "Our little coffee company is about honoring just that — it's about celebrating Toronto's vibrant diversity and distinct communities with every cup of our artisanal coffee."

After five years of scientific testing, the pods are made entirely of plant-based materials and are Biodegradable Products Institute-certified. Since the pods are quick-composting, they take 17 to 25 days to fully break down.

Aluminum and plastic coffee pods have a significant carbon footprint. According to a peer-reviewed paper published in 2021, coffee pods generate more emissions than other ways of making coffee because of the production process and eventual waste.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Plastic coffee pods end up rotting in landfills, where they take hundreds of years to break down and emit harmful gases that contribute to the planet's rising temperatures.

Neighbourhood Coffee Company's biodegradable pods prevent unnecessary waste in landfills while also reducing carbon emissions.

Companies across the U.S. are making eco-friendly changes with the goal of reducing their environmental impact. In a similar initiative to reduce single-use plastics, Yoplait launched reusable, glass yogurt containers to replace their original plastic ones.

The leaders of Neighbourhood Coffee were excited to take this step toward a greener future.

"This is a proud milestone for our small, local business," said Hales. "By making our small-batch, premium coffee available in compostable K-Cups, we are marrying innovation with sustainability while still delivering the vibrant microroasted flavors Neighbourhood Coffee is known for."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.