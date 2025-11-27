Officials and residents voice robust support for new advanced nuclear power plant: 'Watershed moment'

"Could help build and sustain a revolving workforce for maintaining and running the reactor."

Officials in Emporia, Kansas, have voiced strong support for a proposal to build an advanced nuclear power plant in Lyon County, a move that could create jobs, strengthen energy security, and accelerate a transition to cleaner power.

The Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas voted unanimously to support a plan to explore siting a Natrium advanced nuclear reactor in the region, according to KVOE. The decision follows a new memorandum of understanding between TerraPower, Evergy, and the Kansas Department of Commerce, marking the latest step toward expanding nuclear energy in the state.

The Natrium design uses a 345-megawatt sodium-cooled fast reactor paired with a molten salt energy storage system, allowing operators to boost output to 500 megawatts during periods of high demand. It's the same model under construction in Wyoming and is part of the cleaner energy push to stabilize the U.S. energy grid.

Nuclear power is one of the few energy sources capable of generating large amounts of low-carbon electricity around the clock, complementing renewable energy sources like wind and solar to enhance energy security and drive us toward a cleaner future.

However, nuclear power also has drawbacks, including high upfront construction costs, radioactive waste disposal, and safety concerns. Advancements in small modular and advanced reactor designs like Natrium could help address many of these issues, making nuclear a key player in reducing reliance on dirty energies and cutting planet-overheating pollution.

State Rep. Mark Schreiber called the proposal a "tremendous opportunity" for Lyon County, citing the area's existing infrastructure and skilled workforce, per WIBW.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Flint Hills Technical College has also pledged full support for the project, according to its president, Caron Daugherty. The college's power-plant technology program "would be a tremendous resource that could help build and sustain a revolving workforce for maintaining and running the reactor," Daugherty stated, per WIBW.

"I think Kansas is perfectly situated right in the middle of the country and in the middle of the Southwest Power Pool, with a good transmission network to create power here and to be able to ship it north, south, east, or west," Schreiber told KSN.

Beyond the energy big picture, it is an opportunity and a "watershed moment" for local employment, according to Emporia Commissioner Jamie Sauder, who sees direct and long-term positive impacts for housing and local hospitality sectors, per KVOE.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



